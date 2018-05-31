Popular equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds up for sale

The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP ©Adrydog 2016

A well known equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is for sale as its owners head towards retirement.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP

The Jays equestrian centre, on Bury Road, has been put on the market for £1,350,000.

Set over 24 acres, the centre includes enough stables for up to 20 horses, 11 kennels with licences for breeding dogs, two arenas and a clubhouse.

MORE: Major Suffolk events and festivals to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP

The centre regularly holds British Show Jumping events and clinics from professional equestrians, in the past it has operated as a riding school and a German Shepherd breeding kennel.

Set a third of a mile back from the A134, the centre has enough parking for up to 100 horse lorries and seven acres of grazing land for the horses.

A four bedroom detached house comes with the property.

The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP The Jays equestrian centre near Bury St Edmunds is on the market for �1,350,000. Picture: ZOE NAPIER GROUP

The house has an en-suite, a farmhouse kitchen and sitting room. Living there is subject to keeping horses or running any kind of equestrian business on site.

Owners Andrea Pearman and Richard Colman said: 'We have enjoyed a great lifestyle here at The Jays with a thriving business when we were working full steam.

'We have all but semi-retired and are looking towards our next chapter in retirement and spending time on our own hobbies which include showing Mountain & Moorland working horses at regional and national level.'

You may also want to watch:

The agent, Zoe Napier, says: 'The Jays is a fabulous home business opportunity.

'While the buyer might pick up the reins and run a potentially thriving equestrian centre with no apparent limitations on the frequency of shows, we also think that the main show area with lorry parking for 50 to 100 vehicles could offer scope for mixed/permissible commercial uses, combined keeping horses, such as a storage yard with easy access for A14.

'We love the fact that the house is nearly a third of a mile away from the main road and nestled in the woods.'

Lanes at the back of the property lead to lanes which can be used for hacking.