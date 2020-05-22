E-edition Read the EADT online edition
LOOK: Four bedroom family home with swimming pool and vinery on the market for £675,000

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 May 2020

The Limes has a heated outdoor swimming pool and is on the market for £675,000. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

The Limes has a heated outdoor swimming pool and is on the market for £675,000. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

This four-bedroom family house with a swimming pool would be the perfect place to enjoy the sunshine during lockdown and it could be yours after going on the market with a price tag of £675,000.

The vinery features a south facing window and a wood burner. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTThe vinery features a south facing window and a wood burner. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

The Limes is located in the village of Horham, near Eye, which features a post-office and shop as well as a community centre.

It is set in 0.6 acres which includes a heated outdoor swimming pool measuring 10m x 5m.

MORE: East of England Co-op encourages members to give dividend to charity after good financial results

There is also a double cart lodge which has been converted into a studio – the listing suggests this could be made into a home office or gym.

The property features a farmhouse style kitchen. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTThe property features a farmhouse style kitchen. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

The four bedroom house is believed to date from the 17th century, but additions have been made over the years.

Downstairs it has a farmhouse style kitchen, including an Aga and a large island.

As well as a large timber framed glass vinery, with a wood burner and access to the garden.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property is located in the village of Horham, Suffolk. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTThe property is located in the village of Horham, Suffolk. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

The property is on the market with Clarke & Simpson for £675,000.

The Limes is being marketed for £675,000 by Clarke & Simpson. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECTThe Limes is being marketed for £675,000 by Clarke & Simpson. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

