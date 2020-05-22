LOOK: Four bedroom family home with swimming pool and vinery on the market for £675,000
PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 May 2020
This four-bedroom family house with a swimming pool would be the perfect place to enjoy the sunshine during lockdown and it could be yours after going on the market with a price tag of £675,000.
The Limes is located in the village of Horham, near Eye, which features a post-office and shop as well as a community centre.
It is set in 0.6 acres which includes a heated outdoor swimming pool measuring 10m x 5m.
There is also a double cart lodge which has been converted into a studio – the listing suggests this could be made into a home office or gym.
The four bedroom house is believed to date from the 17th century, but additions have been made over the years.
Downstairs it has a farmhouse style kitchen, including an Aga and a large island.
As well as a large timber framed glass vinery, with a wood burner and access to the garden.
Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The property is on the market with Clarke & Simpson for £675,000.
