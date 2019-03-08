Suffolk pub shuts down months after reopening

The Long Melford Swan has shut down just months after reopening. Atalian Servest were spotted clearing out the pub on Thursday. Photo: Archant / insidesuffolk.com Archant

A Suffolk pub has closed down just four months after it was bought back to life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Swan has closed down again. Photo: Archant. The Swan has closed down again. Photo: Archant.

The Swan, in Long Melford, has shut down for the second time this year as service giants Atalian Servest pull out of running the pub.

In April, the well-known gastro-pub shocked punters when it closed down overnight, along with The Lavenham Greyhound and The Hadleigh Ram, due to the collapse of former holding company Stuart Inns Ltd.

MORE: Jobs saved as wine merchant rescued from administration

While all three pubs had found new owners in the following months it seems The Swan is once again back to where it started.

The Swan, in Long Melford, has closed down again. Photo: Archant. The Swan, in Long Melford, has closed down again. Photo: Archant.

The pub was closed earlier this week and Atalian Servest vans were spotted clearing out the property.

Reasons behind the closure are at this time unclear and the firm continues to operate The Cock Horse in nearby Lavenham.

When the pub reopened in May it provided a boost to the local community and employed 12 new staff at the site.

Atalian Servest were seen clearing out the Swan in Long Melford Picture: INSIDESUFFOLK.COM Atalian Servest were seen clearing out the Swan in Long Melford Picture: INSIDESUFFOLK.COM

You may also want to watch:

Again, it is not yet clear if these jobs are lost or if staff will be transferred to other Atalian Servest run pubs in the region.

The building in which the pubs operates is owned by Greene King who said it was "disappointed" to learn of the closure and is looking to replace the tenant as soon as possible.

A Greene King spokesperson said: "We were disappointed to learn very recently the tenant at The Swan in Long Melford had decided that they would no longer run the pub.

"We have immediately begun the search for a new tenant."

Since the collapse of Stuart Inns earlier this year Sudbury's Stock & Bailey Catering has taken control of both The Lavenham Greyhound and The Hadleigh Ram.

The company, which is run by chefs Paul Bailey and Ashley Stock, snapped up The Greyhound less than a week after it closed and successfully relaunched the pub as a tapas-style restaurant.

Buoyed by this success the company has now taken control of The Hadleigh Ram on a one-year lease with hopes of extending its tenure if all goes well.

Atalian Servest has been contacted for comment.