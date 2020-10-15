Building work starts at major new office block near A14
Archant
Construction has got under way at a major new office block with 66 car parking spaces near the A14 at Newmarket.
Hamilton Land is building the new 22,140sq ft three-storey site at The Oaks Business Park in Fordham Road, Newmarket, 0.5miles away from junction 37 the A14.
The site is designed to be offices or a medical facility and is available on freehold or leasehold terms.
It is adjacent to GenesisCare’s new oncology centre, which was completed in June 2018, with Addenbrooke’s Hospital’s cytology unit also based on the site.
