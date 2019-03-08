Five award wins for beauty salon in a former cow shed

The Pink Shed team at Brantham celebrate success in the British Beauty Awards. Amee Grimwood, Issy Hall, Charlotte Green, Georgie Wilson, Natalie Wood, Rebecca Scutcher, Ella Morsley, Jennifer Wood and Camilla Schwier. Picture: THE PINK SHED Archant

The Pink Shed Salon in Brantham - created from a former cow shed - has scooped five national awards.

Award-winning Pink Shed beauty salon at Brantham, overlooking the River Stour. Natalie Wood with a client. Picture: THE PINK SHED Award-winning Pink Shed beauty salon at Brantham, overlooking the River Stour. Natalie Wood with a client. Picture: THE PINK SHED

The successful Suffolk salon is now the base for up to 13 beauty therapists.

It was launched by Natalie Wood, from Holbrook, on her own five years ago.

Now she is celebrating success at the British Beauty awards - where the business picked up five awards, including gold in the South East Employer of the Year category, and three silver accolades.

She paid tribute to her team, and said: "There has been a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point, but to be recognised in such a fantastic way by your peers makes it all worthwhile.

Award-winning Pink Shed beauty salon at Brantham, overlooking the River Stour. Picture: THE PINK SHED Award-winning Pink Shed beauty salon at Brantham, overlooking the River Stour. Picture: THE PINK SHED

"We hoped we might pick up something, but we never expected to win five awards.

"We have a wonderful team and amazing clientele and none of this would have been possible without their support.

"The business has gone from strength to strength since we started.

"Our ethos here at the Pink Shed is to ensure that all our customers feel welcome, pampered and they've received the highest quality in treatments."

There was also a bronze win in the new business category - after the salon was visited by a mystery shopper as part of the nomination process.

The customer base is mostly rural, she said, from the Shotley peninsula, Manningtree and Nayland.

There is a wide range of treatments and therapies on offer, from facials and nails to lashes and massage, body therapy, pedicures, waxing, and spray tanning.

Recalling how the business began, Ms Wood added: "[The premises] was a former cow shed and was just a bare shell then, so we had to convert it. It was an empty shed before when I moved in.

"It has gone very well and grown every year.

"It was just me to begin with.

"Now my mum works here as well."

Ms Wood trained in beauty after finishing university, and previously worked as a mobile beautician.