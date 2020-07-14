E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Pub closes as landlords branch out into street food to ‘adapt’ following virus

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 July 2020

The new landlords of the Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, Glen and Nicole Painter. Picture: GLEN PAINTER

The new landlords of the Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, Glen and Nicole Painter. Picture: GLEN PAINTER

GLEN PAINTER

The landlords of a pub in Clare have closed their doors for good as they take over a new public house just a few miles down the road in Pentlow – all while launching a street food truck and a takeaway service to keep the business afloat.

The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow, which the Painter family is taking over as they try to The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow, which the Painter family is taking over as they try to "evolve" their business to respond to the impacts of coronavirus. Picture: GLEN PAINTER

Regular punters at The Cock Inn pub in Clare will now need to travel a bit further afield to get their hands on the businesses popular steak dishes, as the landlords have taken over The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow.

Glen and Nicole Painter signed the lease on the pub in the outskirts of Sudbury on March 1 – just a few weeks before the lockdown was introduced and the hospitality industry was forced to close its doors.

The Painter’s original plan was to run both pubs together, however as a result of the current climate they have decided to completely revamp their business and focus on The Pinkuah Arms, their successful takeaway service and launching a brand new food truck.

Mr Painter, who has been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, said the successful pubs will be the ones that can adapt following the lockdown.

The Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, which is being taken over by Glen Painter and his wife Nicole. Picture: GLEN PAINTERThe Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, which is being taken over by Glen Painter and his wife Nicole. Picture: GLEN PAINTER

He said: “For pubs to survive this we need to evolve and adapt, as I think the industry will be very different in the months to come.

“The future of eating out will be street food so we are trying to see how we can make this work for us.”

When the lockdown was implemented The Cock Inn never stopped trading, launching a ‘Burger Inn’ takeaway business which has become a huge success with locals due to the lack of deliver options in the area.

Mr Painter said he will be continuing this service as there is always the concern that pubs could shut down again.

He is also launching a food truck which will be at the Nethergate Brewery on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The lockdown has given us time to explore what other avenues are out there,” explained Mr Painter, who has lived in Pentlow for the last 13 years.

“By taking on the new pub, branching out into event catering and offering street food, this spreads us thin, so we have made the decision that something has to go.”

Speaking of his decision to take over pub in Pentlow, where he and his wife live, Mr Painter said “the local community has welcomed them with open arms”.

The venue has been a pub for many years, with a “succession of failed owners”, according to Mr Painter.

He said he is hopeful that their good following from the pub in Clare will continue to support them in Pentlow – where he hopes to bring this historic pub back to life.

He said: “We hope to attract people who are out and about, as there are many popular walking routes nearby.

“We are also going to be very dog friendly, offering a ‘dogs benedict’ and a ‘dogs roast’ on our dogs menu.”

The pub will serve food on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a full Sunday Roast available.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MP seeks assurance that government will review police funding formula

Waveney MP Peter Aldous Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV

Warning issued over ‘fake’ BT emails

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged people to beware these fake BT emails. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards

West Suffolk Council expecting £10m hit to finances from coronavirus

West Suffolk Council is expecting a £10m hit on its finances from coronavirus. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

New homes in England’s most deprived town near completion

The new homes being built in Jaywick Sands. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL