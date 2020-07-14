Pub closes as landlords branch out into street food to ‘adapt’ following virus

The new landlords of the Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, Glen and Nicole Painter. Picture: GLEN PAINTER GLEN PAINTER

The landlords of a pub in Clare have closed their doors for good as they take over a new public house just a few miles down the road in Pentlow – all while launching a street food truck and a takeaway service to keep the business afloat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow, which the Painter family is taking over as they try to "evolve" their business to respond to the impacts of coronavirus. Picture: GLEN PAINTER The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow, which the Painter family is taking over as they try to "evolve" their business to respond to the impacts of coronavirus. Picture: GLEN PAINTER

Regular punters at The Cock Inn pub in Clare will now need to travel a bit further afield to get their hands on the businesses popular steak dishes, as the landlords have taken over The Pinkuah Arms in Pentlow.

Glen and Nicole Painter signed the lease on the pub in the outskirts of Sudbury on March 1 – just a few weeks before the lockdown was introduced and the hospitality industry was forced to close its doors.

The Painter’s original plan was to run both pubs together, however as a result of the current climate they have decided to completely revamp their business and focus on The Pinkuah Arms, their successful takeaway service and launching a brand new food truck.

Mr Painter, who has been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, said the successful pubs will be the ones that can adapt following the lockdown.

The Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, which is being taken over by Glen Painter and his wife Nicole. Picture: GLEN PAINTER The Pinkuah Arms at Pentlow, which is being taken over by Glen Painter and his wife Nicole. Picture: GLEN PAINTER

He said: “For pubs to survive this we need to evolve and adapt, as I think the industry will be very different in the months to come.

“The future of eating out will be street food so we are trying to see how we can make this work for us.”

When the lockdown was implemented The Cock Inn never stopped trading, launching a ‘Burger Inn’ takeaway business which has become a huge success with locals due to the lack of deliver options in the area.

Mr Painter said he will be continuing this service as there is always the concern that pubs could shut down again.

He is also launching a food truck which will be at the Nethergate Brewery on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The lockdown has given us time to explore what other avenues are out there,” explained Mr Painter, who has lived in Pentlow for the last 13 years.

“By taking on the new pub, branching out into event catering and offering street food, this spreads us thin, so we have made the decision that something has to go.”

Speaking of his decision to take over pub in Pentlow, where he and his wife live, Mr Painter said “the local community has welcomed them with open arms”.

The venue has been a pub for many years, with a “succession of failed owners”, according to Mr Painter.

He said he is hopeful that their good following from the pub in Clare will continue to support them in Pentlow – where he hopes to bring this historic pub back to life.

He said: “We hope to attract people who are out and about, as there are many popular walking routes nearby.

“We are also going to be very dog friendly, offering a ‘dogs benedict’ and a ‘dogs roast’ on our dogs menu.”

The pub will serve food on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a full Sunday Roast available.