New Iceland outlet set to open in ancient Essex town

The Range in Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, which is now home to an in-store Iceland outlet Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Googlemaps

A branch of frozen goods retailer Iceland is set to open inside The Range in Colchester.

Chris Dawson, founder of The Range Picture: JIM WILEMAN Chris Dawson, founder of The Range Picture: JIM WILEMAN

The Cowdray Road branch – which opens on Friday, September 18 – will sell the complete Iceland offering, including fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, meat and store cupboard staples.

The Range – a 180-strong retail chain selling DIY, hardware, petcare and cleaning products - is owned and run by entrepreneur and self-made billionaire Chris Dawson, having started life as a market stall in south-west England.

There are now more than 60 branches containing Iceland outlets across the estate, with a Bristol outlet launch planned on the same day as the Colchester opening.

An Iceland inside a The Range store in Milton Keynes, which will be similar to the Colchester set-up Picture: THE RANGE An Iceland inside a The Range store in Milton Keynes, which will be similar to the Colchester set-up Picture: THE RANGE

The Colchester store has a family café and outdoor garden centre. Changes have also been made to other departments to make it easier for customers to shop there.

The Iceland refit in The Range Colchester follows a strategic alliance formed in August 2018 which continues to grow and expand.

Mr Dawson said: “We’re excited to expand the product offering in our Colchester store with the addition of Iceland. I am certain that our local customers will be delighted that they can now do their weekly shop while shopping for all their other everyday essentials.”