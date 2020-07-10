E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Look around ‘very special’ seven bedroom family home near Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 July 2020

The Red House, Yarmouth Road, Melton, near Woodbridge, is on the market with Savills for £1.5million Picture: PETER LAMBERT

PETER LAMBERT

The Red House - a “very special Grade II listed family home” near Woodbridge, has come on the market and could be yours for £1.5m.

The Red House, in Yarmouth Road, Melton, is a seven bedroom red-brick Georgian house property.

It is approached via gravel drive and sits in a 1.5 acre enclosed plot of mature trees.

Outside it has two garages and an outside studio, as well as a spacious greenhouse.

Inside the Grade II listed house has high ceilings and a double height dining hall with a galleried landing above.

There are four bathrooms and three reception rooms with a wealth of original features throughout.

Estate agent Mark Oliver, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “The Red House sits well within its fully enclosed plot. Internally the property has great character, with high ceilings and well-proportioned rooms that feature open fireplaces and ornate surrounds. The house is light and bright throughout with large sash windows and the accommodation has a natural flow from the elegant central reception hall. It is a very special Grade II listed family home.”

The property is being marketed by Savills with a guide price of £1.5 million.

