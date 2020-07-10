Look around ‘very special’ seven bedroom family home near Woodbridge
PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 July 2020
PETER LAMBERT
The Red House - a “very special Grade II listed family home” near Woodbridge, has come on the market and could be yours for £1.5m.
The Red House, in Yarmouth Road, Melton, is a seven bedroom red-brick Georgian house property.
It is approached via gravel drive and sits in a 1.5 acre enclosed plot of mature trees.
Outside it has two garages and an outside studio, as well as a spacious greenhouse.
Inside the Grade II listed house has high ceilings and a double height dining hall with a galleried landing above.
There are four bathrooms and three reception rooms with a wealth of original features throughout.
Estate agent Mark Oliver, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “The Red House sits well within its fully enclosed plot. Internally the property has great character, with high ceilings and well-proportioned rooms that feature open fireplaces and ornate surrounds. The house is light and bright throughout with large sash windows and the accommodation has a natural flow from the elegant central reception hall. It is a very special Grade II listed family home.”
The property is being marketed by Savills with a guide price of £1.5 million.
