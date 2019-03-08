Planning permission granted for huge Suffolk business park

The Ridge, Haverhill Business Park, Suffolk. Image: Trebor / Hillwood. Archant

Detailed planning consent has been given for a new five unit industrial scheme in Suffolk.

Construction of 'The Ridge' at Haverhill Business Park will begin this year and is expected to be finished by 2020.

Trebor Developments and Hillwood acquired outline planning permission at the 14 acre site earlier this year and will now set about delivering the series of high quality industrial units.

The units will range from 12,915 sq ft to 64,734 sq ft, and include secure yards and high ratios of car parking.

Bob Tattrie, managing partner of Trebor Developments said: "We are delighted to obtain planning and are now able to move forward with contractor selection and start on site.

"Marketing of the development has commenced, with some strong initial interest in these sizes of units, which of new build quality are not available within a 50-mile radius and we offer at a substantial discount, compared with the Cambridge market".