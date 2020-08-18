E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Venue owner taking steps to reduce noise after complaints from neighbours

PUBLISHED: 05:30 19 August 2020

The Riverside restaurant has become A Lister's Picture: KATY SANDALLS

The Riverside restaurant has become A Lister's Picture: KATY SANDALLS

The owner of a popular Suffolk venue has said he is taking steps to reduce noise from customers after complaints from neighbours.

Stuart Saunders said that the Riverside had made changes to keep the noise down Picture: GREGG BROWNStuart Saunders said that the Riverside had made changes to keep the noise down Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stuart Saunders, who owns the Riverside in Woodbridge said he wanted to reassure residents living close to the venue after receiving noise complaints and concerns about licensing.

The Riverside’s restaurant was turned into a concept film bar, known as A Lister’s which opened last month.

“We were getting a few complaints from residents about noise,” said Mr Saunders.

“I think they have got used to it being so quiet.”

Mr Saunders said the venue was licensed until 1am and could stay open later for a limited number of days a year.

He said that he believed some of the complaints came from the fact that more customers were sitting outside in the warm weather, while at the same time residents had their windows open.

He also attributed some of the noise to those sitting outside the business while they waited for taxis from the nearby rank.

Nevertheless, Mr Saunders and Andy Lister who is running the A Listers bar at the Riverside have made changes which they hope will make things easier for residents while also ensuring business can continue.

No further customers can enter the business after 11.30pm at the weekend with people being encouraged to move on around midnight.

A full hour earlier than had been the case previously.

Mr Saunders said he hoped customers would respect those living close to the theatre and would do all he could to encourage this.

“When people leave we would like them to be a bit quieter,” said Mr Saunders.

Mr Saunders said he was aware that complaints had been made to East Suffolk Council.

East Suffolk Council declined to comment.

The complaints come as the future of the Riverside remains unclear with Mr Saunders saying last week that the business could be a sinking ship very soon.

He said that although the bar was doing good trade, a lack of customers had been returning to the cinema element of the business.

Mr Saunders said that showings with a capacity of 100 people were still only taking between 6 and 30 customers.

MORE: ‘It will be a sinking ship very soon’ - concerns over future of historic Suffolk cinema

