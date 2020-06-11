E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Popular restaurant praises community support after it is forced to make staff redundant

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 June 2020

Staff from the Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge have been made redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN

Staff from the Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge have been made redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN

The owner of a popular riverside attraction has praised the ‘amazing support’ he has received from the community after he had to make the difficult decision to make staff redundant.

Owner Stuart Saunders said the business had received a lot of support from the community Picture: GREGG BROWNOwner Stuart Saunders said the business had received a lot of support from the community Picture: GREGG BROWN

Many staff at the Riverside in Woodbridge have lost their jobs as uncertainty continues as to when the venue will be able to re-open again.

The ice cream parlour is currently the only part of the site open to the public with the popular cinema and restaurant having to remain shut.

The Riverside’s owner Stuart Saunders said that it had been difficult for staff but that he felt it was important for them to be able move on with their lives despite the uncertainties that remained with the business.

Earlier this week Mr Saunders released a video on the Riverside’s Facebook page explaining the situation at the venue.

The video has been well received and has been viewed over 5000 times.

Mr Saunders said that he had received an incredible amount of support from the community in the wake of his decision.

“We’ve had amazing support,” said Mr Saunders.

You may also want to watch:

“I knew people loved it but I just cannot get over it.

“I have not got through all the emails yet and people have asked to donate.

“It’s a hub they want to keep.”

Mr Saunders said that he remained positive about the situation.

“I am stuck in the mud,” said Mr Saunders.

“You get stuck in the mud sometimes but the tide comes in and off you again.

“It’s a waiting game. It’s better to clear the slate for when we are ready.”

Mr Saunders said that depending on what happened with the virus he would look to try and re-open sometime in August, but that it could be later than that.

“We just need people to go out again and feel comfortable,” said Mr Saunders.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Popular restaurant praises community support after it is forced to make staff redundant

Staff from the Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge have been made redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN

Teacher and mum warns ‘summer school is a must’ to catch up on lost learning

Would you send your child to summer school to catch up on the work they have missed during the coronavirus lockdown? Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

The day Suffolk Show’s food hall stood half a metre above the ground as wind lashed park

HRH Prince Harry visits the Suffolk Show in 2014 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Electrical retail giant set to help customers fix their tech

Currys/Pc World at Ipswich Interchange, which is set to reopen on June 15, initially as a 'tech hub' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24