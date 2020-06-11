Popular restaurant praises community support after it is forced to make staff redundant

Staff from the Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge have been made redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN

The owner of a popular riverside attraction has praised the ‘amazing support’ he has received from the community after he had to make the difficult decision to make staff redundant.

Owner Stuart Saunders said the business had received a lot of support from the community Picture: GREGG BROWN Owner Stuart Saunders said the business had received a lot of support from the community Picture: GREGG BROWN

Many staff at the Riverside in Woodbridge have lost their jobs as uncertainty continues as to when the venue will be able to re-open again.

The ice cream parlour is currently the only part of the site open to the public with the popular cinema and restaurant having to remain shut.

The Riverside’s owner Stuart Saunders said that it had been difficult for staff but that he felt it was important for them to be able move on with their lives despite the uncertainties that remained with the business.

Earlier this week Mr Saunders released a video on the Riverside’s Facebook page explaining the situation at the venue.

The video has been well received and has been viewed over 5000 times.

Mr Saunders said that he had received an incredible amount of support from the community in the wake of his decision.

“We’ve had amazing support,” said Mr Saunders.

“I knew people loved it but I just cannot get over it.

“I have not got through all the emails yet and people have asked to donate.

“It’s a hub they want to keep.”

Mr Saunders said that he remained positive about the situation.

“I am stuck in the mud,” said Mr Saunders.

“You get stuck in the mud sometimes but the tide comes in and off you again.

“It’s a waiting game. It’s better to clear the slate for when we are ready.”

Mr Saunders said that depending on what happened with the virus he would look to try and re-open sometime in August, but that it could be later than that.

“We just need people to go out again and feel comfortable,” said Mr Saunders.