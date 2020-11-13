E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New owners ‘excited’ to reopen 150-year-old village pub

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 November 2020

New owners of The Swan pub in Holbrook, Jo Matthews and Adam Climie said they are excited for the new venture. Picture: JO MATTHEWS

New owners of The Swan pub in Holbrook, Jo Matthews and Adam Climie said they are excited for the new venture. Picture: JO MATTHEWS

JO MATTHEWS

The new owners of The Swan at Holbrook say they are “excited” to reopen the pub after it closed more than seven months ago.

The Swan in Holbrook is set to reopen in December with new owners Jo and Adam. Picture: JO MATTHEWSThe Swan in Holbrook is set to reopen in December with new owners Jo and Adam. Picture: JO MATTHEWS

Jo Matthews and Adam Climie have moved from Colchester to the peninsula pub in the heart of Holbrook to take on an exciting new venture.

The couple, who have been together for more than 16 years, said they have always dreamt of running their own pub and are now taking the plunge.

Ms Matthews said it is “what they have always wanted” and they are looking forward to bringing the popular pub back to the village.

“We previously ran a pub for 18 months and that cemented our decision that we wanted to have our own,” said the 49-year-old.

Jo Matthews and partner Adam Climie are the new owners of The Swan pub in Holbrook. Picture: JO MATTHEWSJo Matthews and partner Adam Climie are the new owners of The Swan pub in Holbrook. Picture: JO MATTHEWS

“We have been looking for a very long time and have done a concentrated search in the last two years. We chose The Swan as it has a nice warm environment for drinkers and it is somewhere we and our friends would love to come.”

The Swan had previously been owned by Calvors Brewery since 2018, who closed its doors for good at the beginning of lockdown in March, and put it up for sale.

MORE: The Rampant Horse closes after coronavirus makes it ‘unviable’ – with fears more could follow

Holbrook Parish Council ensured the building would continue to be used as a pub and it was listed as an Asset of Community Value, which meant parishioners would have had the opportunity to buy it rather than see it being developed into houses.

Ms Matthews and Mr Climie said that taking over the pub is “slightly daunting, but very exciting”.

“We have moved from our home into a new village and our lives has completely changed,” said Ms Matthews.

Mr Climie, who is also 49, previously worked as a telecoms engineer, while Ms Matthews worked in admin for a recruitment agency.

They moved into the premises in The Street last month and have since been concentrating on cleaning the building and getting the cellar ready.

“We are making sure that when we can open we are ready,” said Ms Matthews.

“We have had a lovely welcome so far and have met a few of the locals, who have all been very friendly,” she said.

Originally the pair had hoped to open in early December, but with the lockdown restrictions the opening will be pushed back.

At first the pub will be entirely drinks-led and they will be looking into a food offering next year. The pub will also be completely Covid compliant and safe when they are able to open.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge stockpile equivalent to 11,000 containers of PPE builds at Port of Felixstowe

11,000 TEU of PPE is currently being stored at the Port of Felixstowe, it is understood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School plants 11,000 daffodil bulbs to create spectacular sea of yellow

Sixth form students planting daffodils at Ipswich High School. Picture: IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL

Anti-bullying week: 9 signs someone you know might be being bullied

WIth children back in school, following a lengthy time at home due to lockdown, many children may be susceptible to bullying from their peers Picture: Getty Images

BMW and Audi alloy wheels stolen in Bury St Edmunds

Police believe the thefts of alloy wheels from a BMW and an Audi in Bury St Edmunds are linked. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New owners ‘excited’ to reopen 150-year-old village pub

New owners of The Swan pub in Holbrook, Jo Matthews and Adam Climie said they are excited for the new venture. Picture: JO MATTHEWS