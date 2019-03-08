Does this Suffolk pub have the best wine cellar in the UK?

The Unruly Pig at Bromeswell, has has achieved the �Best Wine� Award in the Great British Pub awards 2019. Photo Simon Parker / Claudia Gannon Archant

One of Suffolk's most popular pubs has been recognised with another award.

Brendan Padfield, Owner, The Unruly Pig. Photo: Claudia Gannon Brendan Padfield, Owner, The Unruly Pig. Photo: Claudia Gannon

The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell near Woodbridge, won the Best Wine award at the Great British Pub Awards earlier this week.

The ceremony recognises the best of modern British pubs and was hosted by comedy star Hugh Dennis.

Head chef Dave Wall and owner Brendan Padfield attended the evening and walked away with the Best Wine award in recognition of the pub's extensive wine list and cellar.

"We are so proud our outstanding 'Unruly' team and everything we have achieved", said Mr Padfield.

"We are on cloud nine. I would just like to thank our customers for their amazing support and kind words, even at the event they were sending messages and it means so much to us."

Earlier this year Mr Wall was named pub chef of the year at the Craft Guild of Chef Awards, he added: "It's been an incredible year of accolades and we're thrilled and honoured to be nominated."