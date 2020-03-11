E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dragon's Den star accolade for two town social media businesses

PUBLISHED: 11:21 11 March 2020

Kirstie Cracknell and Gemma Scopes receiving their award for Suffolk Media Solutions from Theo Pathitis Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELL

Kirstie Cracknell and Gemma Scopes receiving their award for Suffolk Media Solutions from Theo Pathitis Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELL

Kirstie Cracknell

Two businesses from one small Suffolk town have gained hundreds of new Twitter followers after receiving an accolade from celebrity retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Kirstie Cracknell receiving an award for Suffolk Media Solutions from Theo Pathitis Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELLKirstie Cracknell receiving an award for Suffolk Media Solutions from Theo Pathitis Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELL

Saxmundham-based Suffolk Media Solutions and How to Make Friends Club were among six weekly winners to be retweeted to his 500,000 Twitter followers - making them part of an elite group of 1% of businesses from more than 400,000 entries over 10 years.

Both scooped awards from the BBC Dragon's Den star at a ceremony in Birmingham.

MORE - Financial expert goes back to basics to teach 'short-changed' schoolchildren about money

Make Friends Club website founder Gemma Scopes and Kirstie Cracknell, owner and founder of Suffolk Media Solutions, tweeted Mr Paphitis about their businesses and what they do during Small Business Sunday, a weekly initiative set up 10 years ago to support small firms.

Suffolk Media Solutions provides affordable social media management and content creation for small businesses, while Make Friends Club is an online community, working to beat the loneliness epidemic and help women make friends.

You may also want to watch:

Kirstie Cracknell, a working mother, said, 'We have only been in business a year and I work from my home office. It's great to have the support from Theo because it's been tough trying to raise our own profile. We spend most of our time doing just that for other businesses and neglect our own. Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.'

Mr Paphitis, said his vision was that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from him becomes part of a friendly club of like-minded individuals who can share lessons and successes.

'I wish Kirstie and Suffolk Media Solutions and Gemma and Make Friends Club every success,' he said.

The awards event - held at the Birmingham ICC in February - included talks from Google, Mind Mental Health Charity, LinkedIn and BBC Dragon's Den entrepreneur Sara Davies who talked about her rise to TV Dragon.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Street cordoned off after man dies in Colchester

A man has died after being found unwell in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town could live stream matches for fans if coronavirus forces games to be played behind closed doors

Ipswich Town may live stream games free for fans if the coronavirus forces matches to be played behind closed doors.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man, 25, accused of burglary at town centre bar and café

Edmundo Lounge (right) in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Traffic clears on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24