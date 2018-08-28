What might Suffolk’s town centres look like in the future?

With the drastic changes going on in how and where we shop, the town centres even a decade from now will probably look very different to how they do today.

From January onwards through 2018, roughly 1,300 (and counting) store closures have been reported as many large retailers focused on maximising profits by jettisoning branches, leaving unused units littering our high streets.

This has led to over seven million sq ft of UK retail space sitting unused.

While some areas have moved with the times to provide shoppers with the high street experience they’re looking for, others have languished – leading to shuttered ghost towns dotted across the UK.

Based on research by Ipsos – footfall on the UK’s high streets footfall was down by 4.2% across the entire UK between the end of 2017 and the end of 2018 – equivalent to a drop of 3 million high street customers.

So what does this mean for the future of our town centres?

Commercial Finance company ABC Finance has been exploring the potential options for the future of our high streets.

Which stores are opening and which are closing

More stores opened

Convenience Stores

Coffee Shops

Beauty Salons

Nail Salons

Restaurants & Bars

Barbers

Vape Shops

Healing / Treatments

Takeaways

Tattoo Parlours

Cafés

More stores closing

Confectionary / News

Fashion & Clothing

Music / Games / DVDs

Shoe Shops

Card & Gift Shops

Betting Shops

Antique Shop

Bookshops

Flooring Shops

Household Goods

Furniture & Textiles