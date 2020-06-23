Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans for a new chicken farm to hold nearly 200,000 birds near a rural village in Suffolk have been submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new development, which would replace existing dilapidated poultry sheds, would see four units holding up to 188,000 broiler chickens built on Castle Hill Farm in Thorndon.

The four barns would be built on a patch of arable land and would be 97.5m long and 22.9m wide.

A number of ancillary buildings would also be built including office space and feed silos.

In the plans, applicant Castle Hill Chicken Ltd said they intend to help supply the new £74m Crown Chicken processing factory at Eye.

You may also want to watch:

A representative for the chicken company said: “The old poultry sheds have come to the end of their life and need replacing, we are located just a few miles away from the Cranswick Chicken factory at Eye, allowing us to be a local supplier.

“Arable farming is not a great income on its own, nowadays an 800 acre farm is relatively small compared with larger, more industrial outfits.

“The modern poultry sheds proposed will allow for longevity and for farming to continue within the family.”

The application has been made to Mid Suffolk District Council who will now consider whether to give the plans permission.