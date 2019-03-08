Powering cars with sunshine at new electric vehicle charging points

New EV charging points have been installed at Claydon Court Business Centre near Ipswich.

Three new electric vehicle charging points have been installed at Claydon Court Business Centre near Ipswich.

New EV charging points have been installed at Claydon Court business centre. Peter Frost of Suffolk County Council at the charging points. Picture: RICHARD PARKER New EV charging points have been installed at Claydon Court business centre. Peter Frost of Suffolk County Council at the charging points. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

The new points were brought into use as Neutral Territory hosted the latest Suffolk Carbon Charter meeting at the centre.

The three new charging points were installed by charter member Greenscape Energy as an investment in carbon reduction technology.

These fast-charging points will allow tenants to top up their EVs while at work, and allow visitors to top up their vehicles while at the offices.

The cost of the points is split between a tenant, a government grant and Neutral Territory an energy-saving joint venture.

Three tenants involved, Kingsfleet Wealth Management, Strident Technology and Waddington Brown, get priority use of the charge points for their colleagues and guests.

They also get free electricity from PV panels installed earlier this year.

Employees and guests of other tenants can use the charge points too, but must pay for the use.

Richard Parker of Neutral Territory said: "We have made a lot of energy saving investments over the years, and now it is time to put some mouth where our money use. Other organisations often need encouragement to take action, and Claydon Court is a great example of best practice for them to follow."