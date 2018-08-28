Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Creating drought-like conditions in Essex

PUBLISHED: 11:12 02 February 2019

Plant biologists in the greenhouse at the University of Essex’s School of Biological Sciences. Picture: ESSEX UNIVERSITY

Plant biologists in the greenhouse at the University of Essex’s School of Biological Sciences. Picture: ESSEX UNIVERSITY

Archant

Plant biologists at the University of Essex have secured £500,000 funding to get a better understanding of how crops respond to different levels of stress in the environment.

Dr Matt Jones of Essex University Picture: ESSEX UNIVERSITYDr Matt Jones of Essex University Picture: ESSEX UNIVERSITY

The three-year project is part of continuing research at Essex looking into the interaction between plants and their environment, focusing on how light and drought stress affects crop yield and a plant’s biological timer, which regulates when it grows and flowers.

As pressures on water supplies increase due to climate change, researchers are seeking to maintain or improve crop yield whilst limiting water use.

Led by Dr Matt Jones, from the School of Biological Sciences, part of the research will focus on dehydration stress using a series of controlled chambers to create environments with varying levels of drought-like conditions to see the effect on the crops.

”Plants respond to stress differently throughout the day and if we are to fully exploit the potential yield of crops it is vital that we understand how plants interact with their environment, especially during stresses such as drought which limit yield,” explained Dr Jones.

“The research will involve a model crop variety with the intention of trialling it with barley in the future.”

Plants have to cope with a range of different stresses in the environment – from bright light and varied temperature to disease and insects – which are linked with certain times of the day. These regular patterns have driven the evolution of biological timing mechanisms that enable plants to anticipate stress at particular times.

The research project, funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, is hoping to get a better understanding of the link between the metabolic changes in plants due to different stresses, and the corresponding knock-on impact on its biological timer – known as the circadian system.

“If we are to understand how crops respond to dehydration we need to see how those changes affect plants’ biological timers,” explained Dr Jones. “We can then work out how to change the genetic makeup of the plant to make it more drought-tolerant while not reducing yield.”

The research team is also looking at light stress and will focus on gaining a better understanding of the link between light signalling and dehydration stress.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands of new patients unable to get dentist appointment on NHS, according to survey

Thousands of people are unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS in Suffolk, according to a survey commissioned by NHS England

Matchday Live: Blues bid to secure back-to-back home wins as Bruce’s Wednesday come to Town

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We’re doomed’ Is there another disastrous Dad’s Army remake on the horizon?

Dad's Army Starring Clive Dunn, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star

Sleet could fall over Suffolk but no more snow forecast this weekend

Suffolk is not predicted to have blankets of snow this weekend. Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists