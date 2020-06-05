Behaviour change PR agency helps not-for-profits with coronavirus message

A communications agency has launched a free content library to help not-for-profits stop the spread of coronavirus.

Thrive, a health and behaviour change communications firm based in Norwich, created the content to help charities with their prevention work, with culture-specific messages which encourage social distancing and promote good hygiene practices, such as hand-washing with soap. The messages are based on latest information from organisations like the World Health Organisation and the Center for Disease Control.

Thrive’s head of behaviour change Gayatri Koshy said with healthcare organisations facing unprecedented challenges because of the crisis, the business wanted to help by sharing its experience in reaching out to users in some of the world’s poorest communities.

“We create content that is simple to understand and powerful enough to inspire change and we are really proud of the emotionally-supportive and informative content we have produced in such a short-time scale,” she said.

“Understanding cultural needs is key to providing effective messaging to change behavioural practices. This includes using cultural references to make a complex concept easier, helping to prevent the spread of the virus.”

