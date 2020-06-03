E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Behaviour change PR agency helps not-for-profits with coronavirus message

PUBLISHED: 13:37 03 June 2020

Gayatri Koshy, Thrive head of behaviour change Picture: THRIVE

Gayatri Koshy, Thrive head of behaviour change Picture: THRIVE

Thrive

A PR agency has launched a free content library to help not-for-profits stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ugandan schoolboy demonstrating ant--virus spread measures Picture: WATERAID/JAMES KIYIMBAUgandan schoolboy demonstrating ant--virus spread measures Picture: WATERAID/JAMES KIYIMBA

Thrive, a health and behaviour change communications firm based in Norwich, created the content to help charities with their prevention work, with culture-specific messages which encourage social distancing and promote good hygiene practices, such as hand-washing with soap. The messages are based on latest information from organisations like the World Health Organisation and the Center for Disease Control.

Thrive’s head of behaviour change Gayatri Koshy said with healthcare organisations facing unprecedented challenges because of the crisis, the business wanted to help by sharing its experience in reaching out to users in some of the world’s poorest communities.

“We create content that is simple to understand and powerful enough to inspire change and we are really proud of the emotionally-supportive and informative content we have produced in such a short-time scale,” she said.

One of the images designed by Thrive for the library to illustrate the concept of two metres to an Indian audience Picture: THRIVEOne of the images designed by Thrive for the library to illustrate the concept of two metres to an Indian audience Picture: THRIVE

“Understanding cultural needs is key to providing effective messaging to change behavioural practices. This includes using cultural references to make a complex concept easier, helping to prevent the spread of the virus.”

