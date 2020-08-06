First fuel delivery arrives at town’s port bunker

The first vessel to deliver fuel to a new fuel bunkering facility at a town port has arrived.

The Thun Grace called in at the Port of Lowestoft to deliver fuel on behalf of Peterson UK and GEOS Group, which are involved in a strategic partnership to carry out fuel services.

GEOS Group provides fuel directly from a UK refinery to various ports around the UK.

Port owner Associated British Ports (ABP) has invested more than £250,000 in the construction of the new facility to support the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) energy sector.

UK fuel manager John Shade said it provided operators from the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors with another reason to use Lowestoft as their port of choice, with capability and capacity now in place to service any vessel that comes into the port.

“We are pleased to have worked in partnership with ABP and GEOS Group to create a competitively priced solution in a very convenient location,” he added.

Barry Newton, director of GEOS Group, said they were “delighted” to be able to provide a fuelling facility in Lowestoft, and “excited” to work with ABP in the development of the port.

Construction of the new facility, which included the raising of bund walls, began in November 2019 and was completed on schedule by the local contractor Brooks and Wood.

ABP divisional port boss for the east coast Paul Ager said: “Today marks another important milestone in our partnership with Peterson UK and GEOS Group, which will help support jobs and the regional economy at this vital time.

“With this new bunkering facility our marine teams are able to support the UK SNS energy sector 365 days a year, making sure that our customers get a consistent, cost-effective and efficient service.”

Peterson UK operates a wide range of warehouses and other cargo and logistic services from the Port of Lowestoft, including fuel bunkering to support the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors being supplied from its Lowestoft Supply Base.