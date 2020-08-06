E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First fuel delivery arrives at town’s port bunker

PUBLISHED: 10:59 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 06 August 2020

Thun Grace arriving at Port of Lowestoft Picture: COLIN TURNER

Thun Grace arriving at Port of Lowestoft Picture: COLIN TURNER

Colin Turner - Turner Photography Copyright © 2020 - Turner Photography (Copyright of the image(s) remains with the Turner Photography and a credit to Turner Photography must also accompany the image where used)

The first vessel to deliver fuel to a new fuel bunkering facility at a town port has arrived.

Thun Grace arriving at Port of Lowestoft Picture: COLIN TURNER Thun Grace arriving at Port of Lowestoft Picture: COLIN TURNER

The Thun Grace called in at the Port of Lowestoft to deliver fuel on behalf of Peterson UK and GEOS Group, which are involved in a strategic partnership to carry out fuel services.

GEOS Group provides fuel directly from a UK refinery to various ports around the UK.

Port owner Associated British Ports (ABP) has invested more than £250,000 in the construction of the new facility to support the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) energy sector.

MORE – Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

UK fuel manager John Shade said it provided operators from the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors with another reason to use Lowestoft as their port of choice, with capability and capacity now in place to service any vessel that comes into the port.

You may also want to watch:

“We are pleased to have worked in partnership with ABP and GEOS Group to create a competitively priced solution in a very convenient location,” he added.

Barry Newton, director of GEOS Group, said they were “delighted” to be able to provide a fuelling facility in Lowestoft, and “excited” to work with ABP in the development of the port.

Construction of the new facility, which included the raising of bund walls, began in November 2019 and was completed on schedule by the local contractor Brooks and Wood.

ABP divisional port boss for the east coast Paul Ager said: “Today marks another important milestone in our partnership with Peterson UK and GEOS Group, which will help support jobs and the regional economy at this vital time.

“With this new bunkering facility our marine teams are able to support the UK SNS energy sector 365 days a year, making sure that our customers get a consistent, cost-effective and efficient service.”

Peterson UK operates a wide range of warehouses and other cargo and logistic services from the Port of Lowestoft, including fuel bunkering to support the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors being supplied from its Lowestoft Supply Base.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Significant’ number of jobs under threat at New Wolsey Theatre

Jobs may be lost at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out its income Picture: CARL LAMB

‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Missing boy, 16, returns home

Police have thank the public for their help as Jamie Stevens was found safe (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Defiant message from New Wolsey bosses as Ipswich theatre cancels Panto

The New wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has been forced to cancel its pantomime and autumn season - but work is continuing on developing the new Theatre Square. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER