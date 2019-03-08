Suffolk butchers becomes first in the country to offer vegan alternatives

A butcher's shop which has gained award-winning status for its homemade sausages will soon be offering vegan and vegetarian plant-based products.

According to Thurston Butchers in School Road, they will be the first butchers in the UK to sell plant-based products alongside a range of raw meat.

From next Tuesday the popular business, which is headed up by Alastair Angus, will be stocking the vegan range 'THIS' - with no-meat bacon, chicken tikka pieces and sea-salt and black pepper chicken - all designed to be realistic 'mock meats' that closely mimic the taste and texture of their animal derived counterparts.

Speaking of the decision, Alastair said: "As daft as it sounds we do get asked by a lot of customers for vegan and vegetarian options.

"These people trust us as a supplier and know that we sell high quality products - so it seemed like an opportunity for us to do something different and help those who are trying to cut-down on the amount of meat they eat."

Plant-based startup THIS is a company based in London that has recently launched realistic vegan bacon and 'chicken' alternatives that staff believe will "fool carnivores".

Alistair, 32, took over the butchers in 2016 - and within nine months the business, which is made up of fairly young staff, received the top spot at Nottinghamshire County Show for its Woolpit sausages.

He added: "So far we've had a great response to the news on social media, as lot's of people are looking to cut down on their meat intake to help the environment.

"We get quite a few customers who are looking for a delicious trusted alternative for suppers and BBQs, so offering these alternatives works alongside our ethos.

"We have a very young team here and we want to be different - this idea replicates that and shows that we are not afraid of standing out."

The shop is also cutting down on its single use plastic and hopes that customers will understand and appreciate their decision of helping others to decrease their meat intake - all while aiding the planet.

Alastair said: "I think people are appreciative of the fact that we are thinking about the ethical impact on the environment."

The products will be available from next week - with taste testings available in store.

For more information about the butchers, you can visit their Facebook page.