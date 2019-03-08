E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Movers and shakers week 45: Latest list of business champions to land roles across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:41 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 05 November 2019

Tina Townsend, chair of Witham Chamber of Commerce Picture: DAVID ISLIP PHOTOGRAPHY

Tina Townsend said she was very proud as she was re-elected as chair of Witham Chamber of Commerce. She was elected at the chamber's annual general meeting on October 29 for the fourth year in a row. Tina said: "I'm delighted to be re-elected as the chair and humbled members have faith in me to head up the chamber again for another year. I'm very proud of what the chamber has and continues to achieve for local businesses."

Fiona Hotston-Moore, who has joined JDC Group Picture: GOLDIE PHOTOGRAPHER/DAVID GOULDINGFiona Hotston-Moore, who has joined JDC Group Picture: GOLDIE PHOTOGRAPHER/DAVID GOULDING

Fiona Hotston-Moore has been appointed as director of forensic advisory services at corporate finance firm the JDC Group. The East Anglia-based group is an independent advisory consultancy group comprising JDC Corporate Finance and Walton Dodge Forensic (WDF). Fiona, who trained with KPMG in Cambridge, was head of forensic accounting and business advisory partner at Ensors chartered accountants, and has built a significant reputation in London over a 25-year career.

Three partners at Ashtons Legal - Tom Bailey (Norfolk & Norwich), Michael Frape (Cambridgeshire & District) and Matthew Cameron at Bury St Edmunds (Suffolk & north Essex) - have been appointed as local Law Society presidents in their respective communities. Jessica Piper becomes vice president at Norfolk and Norwich, and Ipswich-based solicitor Louise Cardwell takes on the role of treasurer. Local Law Societies are run by volunteers from the profession.

Logistics firm Palletways Colchester has made four senior appointments to further develop its business in East Anglia. Jackie Marks, becomes sales manager, Steve Dowd general manager, Simon Colyer customer service manager and Ross Deacon, operations manager. Boss Rob Gittins said: "These senior appointments demonstrate the importance we place on recruiting the best people in the industry, who understand the market and the challenges our customers face."

From left, Palletways Colchester's Jackie Marks, Steve Dowd, Simon Colyer and Ross Deacon Picture: S SAUNDERS/DIGITAL NATION PHOTOGRAPHYFrom left, Palletways Colchester's Jackie Marks, Steve Dowd, Simon Colyer and Ross Deacon Picture: S SAUNDERS/DIGITAL NATION PHOTOGRAPHY

Colchester and Clacton-based law firm Thompson Smith and Puxon (TSP) has welcomed two solicitors to the team. Hayley Weston has joined the wills and estates team and advises clients on a broad range of private client matters. Laura-Pauline Adcock-Jones has joined the dispute resolution team. Senior partner Mary Anne Fedeyko said: "Hayley and Laura-Pauline are both experienced additions to TSP's team of lawyers and we look forward to them transferring their first-rate skills to TSP's client base."

