Ex-Tinder boss: ‘No reason next Facebook or Google couldn’t start in Suffolk’

Hermione Way, former head of communications at Tinder Picture: COURTESY OF WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Archant

The founder of the next billion dollar internet company could be living in Suffolk, according to a former Tinder boss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A former Tinder boss said the next software billionaire could come from Suffolk. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES A former Tinder boss said the next software billionaire could come from Suffolk. Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Hermione Way, the former head of communications at the dating app, told an online event at West Suffolk College: “There is no reason why the next Facebook or Google could not start in Suffolk.

“I really believe that the next big global internet company could be created in this county and the next Zuckerburg could be living in Stowmarket, or indeed anywhere else in this county. That’s my message.”

Mrs Way, who now lives in Suffolk and co-founded the Innovation Labs Stowmarket, told the event marking Global Enterprise Week about her experiences working in technology – including a stint on reality TV.

She also offered the West Suffolk College students business advice.

Ellis Heighes, a former West Suffolk College student who now runs a software company Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Ellis Heighes, a former West Suffolk College student who now runs a software company Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Also speaking at the event was Ellis Heighes, an entrepreneur and former West Suffolk College student.

You may also want to watch:

The 25-year-old studied carpentry at the college for four years but now runs a computer software company, which employs four people.

He said: “I currently run Queue Technology Ltd and one of the projects that we are working on is the creation of a virtual online high street.

“It’s a partnership that is being run in conjunction with Mid-Suffolk and Babergh District Council.”

“My message is if you have got an idea then have the confidence to give it a shot and if you need support, there are many people who can help you.

“The skills that I learnt at the college have stayed with me and I have fond memories of my time in Bury.”

Commenting on Ellis’ story, Kyle Reeves, a current student at West Suffolk College, said: “What Ellis did was amazing. His story makes me think that anything is possible.”

Tracey Marshall, head of business and tourism at the college and the event’s organiser, said: “The event was incredibly inspiring and we are so grateful to everyone who supported us.”