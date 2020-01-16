E-edition Read the EADT online edition
You're hired! Candidate wins £5k to start own business in Apprentice-style contest

PUBLISHED: 13:56 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 16 January 2020

Tom James, second from right, receives his prize from Peter Basford, left, and local prize fund donors Picture: TOM JAMES

Tom James, second from right, receives his prize from Peter Basford, left, and local prize fund donors Picture: TOM JAMES

It might not quite be a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar - but this entrepreneur is very happy indeed after winning £5,000 to set up his own business in an Apprentice-style competition.

The Suffolk Apprentice contest, created by Business Growth Coaches Network founder Peter Basford, saw eight candidates - recruited from colleges and universities across the county - compete in monthly tasks from April last year.

It was won by Tom James with his 'Reset and Chill' business idea, a mobile meditation space aimed at improving wellbeing in the corporate world.

Mr James said: "The Suffolk Apprentice has taught me a huge amount about business since we started back in April.

"As the winner, having been selected by the business leaders plus the incredible prize package - it has given me the confidence to fully pursue the idea to make it happen."

Mr Basford said it was a pleasure working with all the candidates and was looking forward to helping Tom grow his business.

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

