You're hired! Candidate wins £5k to start own business in Apprentice-style contest

Tom James, second from right, receives his prize from Peter Basford, left, and local prize fund donors Picture: TOM JAMES Archant

It might not quite be a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar - but this entrepreneur is very happy indeed after winning £5,000 to set up his own business in an Apprentice-style competition.

The Suffolk Apprentice contest, created by Business Growth Coaches Network founder Peter Basford, saw eight candidates - recruited from colleges and universities across the county - compete in monthly tasks from April last year.

It was won by Tom James with his 'Reset and Chill' business idea, a mobile meditation space aimed at improving wellbeing in the corporate world.

Mr James said: "The Suffolk Apprentice has taught me a huge amount about business since we started back in April.

"As the winner, having been selected by the business leaders plus the incredible prize package - it has given me the confidence to fully pursue the idea to make it happen."

Mr Basford said it was a pleasure working with all the candidates and was looking forward to helping Tom grow his business.