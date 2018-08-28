Town centre £2 parking offer with MiPermit app

St Mary's Car Park in Colchester town centre. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

Colchester Borough Council has introduced a new parking offer at its St Mary’s and Priory Street Car Parks.

Drivers can now park for just £2 flat rate, if they arrive after 2pm, allowing them to park during the afternoon, evening and overnight until 6am, Monday to Friday.

The offer runs until May and is only available when drivers pay for their parking through the MiPermit cashless app, text or phone.

Councillor Mike Lilley, Colchester Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Planning, Public Safety and Licensing, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access the town, so this £2 unbeatable value offer is an excellent deal for those who want to spend time in Colchester.”

To find out more about parking in the town, including locations of car parks and year-round deals, visit the Colchester Council parking information webpage.