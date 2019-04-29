Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment
Authorities have warned people in Suffolk to beware of dishonest salesman after a shopper was convinced into buying a useless generator.
Suffolk Trading Standards said there had been various reports of a man approaching individuals in supermarket car parks and attempting to sell them machinery – specifically, generators.
One Suffolk resident was convinced to withdraw £400 from a cash machine for a generator, which turned out to be ineffective.
A spokesman said: “Reports suggest there may be a gang of individuals targeting Suffolk.
“The gentlemen are described as having an Irish accent and are driving a blue, a white and a silver transit style van.
“Our advise is not to deal with them, and to call us on 03454 040506, or Suffolk police on 101.”
Trading Standards said door-to-door fish sellers and Nottingham Knockers had also been reported across the county in the last week or so.
