Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

29 April, 2019 - 16:35
Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Archant

Authorities have warned people in Suffolk to beware of dishonest salesman after a shopper was convinced into buying a useless generator.

Suffolk Trading Standards said there had been various reports of a man approaching individuals in supermarket car parks and attempting to sell them machinery – specifically, generators.

One Suffolk resident was convinced to withdraw £400 from a cash machine for a generator, which turned out to be ineffective.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: “Reports suggest there may be a gang of individuals targeting Suffolk.

“The gentlemen are described as having an Irish accent and are driving a blue, a white and a silver transit style van.

“Our advise is not to deal with them, and to call us on 03454 040506, or Suffolk police on 101.”

Trading Standards said door-to-door fish sellers and Nottingham Knockers had also been reported across the county in the last week or so.

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

London Marathon: club runners from Suffolk and Essex dazzle on the London streets

Lewis Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers, pictured after finishing 11th in the under-15 boys' race at the London Mini Marathon. The top 10 were all older than him.

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘The real trophy is getting kids into the first team’ - Lambert and Taylor on progress of Under 23s

Kai Brown, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba have signed professional deals with Ipswich Towm and are looking to make it in the first team. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New petition launched as villagers’ fight against new homes continues

Villagers from Bures turned up in their numbers to hear the planning meeting at Endeavour House in Ipswich in July 2018 Picture: JOHN EVANS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists