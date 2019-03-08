Wunderbar, German design, brewed in Suffolk

There is a little bit of Germany on a Leiston industrial estate, where Uli Schiefelbein is making his German-style beers.

He is the Krafty Braumeister.

The brewer, who is originally from Cologne, is tempting British drinkers to try his wares.

Tthe German drinker does not just drink lager, he said.

He said: "I am producing traditional German beers or ales. I do love a beer myself.

"I am making traditional ales including a Bavarian-style wheat beer and a German brown ale from the Dusseldorf region and a white beer from Cologne.

"I hoped we would have a lot of customers, from people who had spent time in Germany on holiday and liked the beer, or who had spent time there in the British Army and come back.

"It is going well. We are offering something a bit different."

They were producing hand-crafted beers in small batches, he said.

Currently on offer are Golden Ale, Rut & Weiss, Blau & Weiss and Hoppediz.

Hoppediz originates from Dusseldorf where people call it Altbier, he said.

The brewer and wife Auriol started brewing beer in February last year and sell mainly at farmers markets and other events including the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival, and at outlets like Hopsters in Ipswich and to visitors to the brewery.

His wife Auriol Thomson said: "It has been going well. Like any small business it is going to take a bit of time to get going but it is growing."

The couple, who married in 2015, actually met in Iraq when they were both working for the European Union.

They returned to her family roots in Suffolk, and live just outside Leiston.

"We had both worked overseas for a long time," she said.

When I spoke to Uli, he was out collecting wild hops from the hedgerows for a seasonal beer, River 100, for the autumn.

"They have to be used right away," he said. "They are a lovely local addition."

In Germany the Oktoberfest season was the last two weeks in September, he said.

"It was too soon to do anything this time.

"But perhaps we can have our own Oktoberfest next year."

Krafty Braumeister is one of the craft breweries taking part in the Ipswich Beer Festival at Ipswich Corn Exchange, next week from September 19 to 21.

Ms Thomson added: "You will find us at the Ipswich Beer Festival."