Major new HQ project could create more jobs and apprenticeships

Building work is to start on multi-million pound Treatt HQ building in Bury St Edmunds

Building work is about to start on a multi-million pound new global headquarters for Treatt in west Suffolk.



Treatt has been in Bury since the 1970s and is a major employer with around 200 staff.

Treatt, the manufacturer and supplier of ingredients, flavourings and fragrances, has entered into a construction agreement with Readie Construction Ltd for the development of the head office facility on its 10-acre site at Suffolk Park, which sits within an enterprise zone.

It is part of a £35m investment by Treatt in the Suffolk town, where it currently operates from a number of sites and buildings.

Suffolk Park developer Jaynic is the development manager.

Daemmon Reeve of Treatt said they were "extremely pleased" to award the contract to build the new headquarters in Bury St Edmunds.

Construction on the 112,000 sq ft first phase is due to begin this month with completion scheduled for summer 2020, and occupation will take place shortly after.

The new building will include laboratories, manufacturing and warehouse facilities, offices and collaborative working spaces.

Daemmon Reeve, chief executive of Treatt, said: "We are extremely pleased to have entered into a contract with Readie Construction Limited to build our new head office facility.

"This marks a significant step in Treatt's history and will provide our teams with the facilities and positive working environment to underpin our ambitious future growth plans."

Previously he had stressed the company's commitment to the town.

He said: "Our results are showing substantial progress year on year and the new premises are an important part of our plan for driving further growth. They will enable greater collaboration and innovation as our scientists work even more closely with our customers and there will be many more efficiencies just by everyone being under the same roof and on the same site.

"We were keen to remain in Bury St Edmunds, having operated from here for nearly 50 years, particularly in view of the commitment to business growth by St Edmundsbury Borough Council, the New Anglia LEP and other stakeholders.

"As one of the biggest employers in the area and a significant contributor to the region's economy, the new site will also bring opportunities for new jobs and apprenticeships locally."