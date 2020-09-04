Land with permission for ‘grand design’ treehouse for sale
PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2020
Archant
A one-acre plot of woodland with planning permission for a ‘grand design’ treehouse is for sale near Bury St Edmunds.
The Tree House, just off The Park in Great Barton, is being sold by Bedfords with a guide price of £375,000.
It has planning permission for a contemporary home made to look like a tree house. It was designed by the late Mark Savin, a well-respected member of the Royal Institute of British Architects, and his firm BCR Infinity Architects.
MORE: Tributes to architect Mark Savin
The proposed three bedroom design has 2,4000 sq ft of living space.
You may also want to watch:
People are intended to spend most of the time on the highest levels of the house with a view out on to the surrounding trees.
Beneath the main structure of the house is a covered car port.
MORE: Unlisted period home with 4.5 acres and a former moat goes up for sale in Suffolk parish for £995,000
The planning application was originally submitted in April 2015, but was denied in June that year.
It was later granted upon appeal.
The building plot is on the market with Bedfords for £375,000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.