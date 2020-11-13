E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family-run escape room opening new site in coastal town

PUBLISHED: 11:03 14 November 2020

A family-run business is opening a new escape room in Walton following its award-winning live experiences in Clacton and Harwich.

Tricky Escape, which is owned and managed by Glen Hensey and his family, is opening the new escape room in the heart of Walton high street next year.

The escape room – which will boast two different puzzle rooms – is currently being built by Mr Hensey and his team and is on track to open towards the end of January.

Mr Hensey said: “Walton is a nice little town and we have found the perfect location in the town centre.

“The shape of the unit is perfect for us, with two large rectangular shaped rooms, so it ticked a lot of boxes.”

Tricky Escape was launched by Mr Hensey and his family back in April 2018, in their hometown of Harwich, after they fell in love with escape rooms on a family holiday to Spain.

When they returned they found no escape rooms in the UK to continue their new hobby, so they decided to make their own.

They branched out with the popular Clacton site in December of 2018 – and will soon have five rooms and themes to choose from.

Tricky Escape prides itself on being a family-run independent business which creates its exhilarating rooms from scratch, creating the designs themselves and and making each room completely unique.

Each game has its own host, who will look after your team as you try to complete the tasks to escape the room, giving you clues at the right times.

Mr Hensey said they experienced one of their busiest ever weeks at the Clacton site in October half-term, but said it is still a “risky time” to open a new premises with the current climate.

“The location just felt right,” he said. “And now we have lockdown to get it all ready to go.”

Tricky Escape is the number one rated escape room in Essex and has been awarded the Travellers’ Choice award for being in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

For more details, visit the Facebook page.

