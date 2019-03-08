E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Restaurateurs' delight as modern French fine dining business scoops Trip Advisor award

PUBLISHED: 11:31 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 23 October 2019

Chef patron Pascal and Karine Canevet at Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Chef patron Pascal and Karine Canevet at Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lucy Taylor

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant is celebrating a top 10 accolade from an online customer ratings site.

Maison Bleue, which has won lots of fans on Trip Advisor Picture: GREGG BROWNMaison Bleue, which has won lots of fans on Trip Advisor Picture: GREGG BROWN

Maison Bleue - which has come sixth across the UK in Trip Advisor's 2019 Travellers' Choice Restaurants Awards for fine dining - takes pride in its locally-sourced ingredients and top-class service.

It is run by patron Karine Canevet and chef-patron Pascal Canevet.

MORE - Odds stacked against region's retailers as critical Christmas period approaches

"We are absolutely delighted to be named sixth best rated fine dining restaurant in the UK and thank all our customers for their continued support - it's a great feeling to be so highly appreciated," said Pascal.

The restaurant, which consistently achieves TripAdvisor's five-star 'certificate of excellence' award, was considered best-in-class based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews.

Maison Bleue chef-patron Pascal Canevet in the kitchen Picture: GREGG BROWNMaison Bleue chef-patron Pascal Canevet in the kitchen Picture: GREGG BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants, congratulated all the restaurants around the world that had been recognised this year.

"These Travelers' Choice Awards highlight eateries of all types known for impeccable quality and service," he said. "Winners should be proud of their award, as it is a true testament to the positive experience they have served to diners."

The restaurants listed in the Travellers' Choice Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants UK, which features high-end, special occasion restaurants known for impeccable food and service, also include Adam's of Birmingham, which took top spot, the Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshire, which came second, and L'Enclume at Cartmel in Cumbria which came third.

Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow, Cornwall, was fourth, and Aizle, Edinburgh, which was fifth.

Other restaurants to make the top 10 were The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, Cumbria (7th), Alyn Williams at the Westbury, London (8th), Castle Terrace Restaurant, Edinburgh (9th), and Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire (10th).

Maison Bleue also scooped two 2018 Worldwide Luxury Restaurant Awards this year - Regional Winner for the Fine Dining Cuisine category and Global Winner for Haute Cuisine category.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Murder probe launched after 39 bodies found in shipping container

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Potential banana skin? But Chenery says Bury Town are prepared

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, urges on his side during Saturday's 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Meet the opposition: Summer overhaul, mixed start and a boss with ‘whole of Norfolk behind me’

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne was born in Norfolk and grew up a massive Norwich City fan. Photo: PA

Restaurateurs’ delight as modern French fine dining business scoops Trip Advisor award

Chef patron Pascal and Karine Canevet at Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

What are you allowed to put in your blue bins?

Items which can be recycled in blue bins have been clarified, following changes earlier in the year. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists