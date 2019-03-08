Restaurateurs' delight as modern French fine dining business scoops Trip Advisor award

Chef patron Pascal and Karine Canevet at Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Lucy Taylor

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant is celebrating a top 10 accolade from an online customer ratings site.

Maison Bleue, which has won lots of fans on Trip Advisor Picture: GREGG BROWN Maison Bleue, which has won lots of fans on Trip Advisor Picture: GREGG BROWN

Maison Bleue - which has come sixth across the UK in Trip Advisor's 2019 Travellers' Choice Restaurants Awards for fine dining - takes pride in its locally-sourced ingredients and top-class service.

It is run by patron Karine Canevet and chef-patron Pascal Canevet.

"We are absolutely delighted to be named sixth best rated fine dining restaurant in the UK and thank all our customers for their continued support - it's a great feeling to be so highly appreciated," said Pascal.

The restaurant, which consistently achieves TripAdvisor's five-star 'certificate of excellence' award, was considered best-in-class based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews.

Maison Bleue chef-patron Pascal Canevet in the kitchen Picture: GREGG BROWN Maison Bleue chef-patron Pascal Canevet in the kitchen Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants, congratulated all the restaurants around the world that had been recognised this year.

"These Travelers' Choice Awards highlight eateries of all types known for impeccable quality and service," he said. "Winners should be proud of their award, as it is a true testament to the positive experience they have served to diners."

The restaurants listed in the Travellers' Choice Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants UK, which features high-end, special occasion restaurants known for impeccable food and service, also include Adam's of Birmingham, which took top spot, the Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshire, which came second, and L'Enclume at Cartmel in Cumbria which came third.

Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Padstow, Cornwall, was fourth, and Aizle, Edinburgh, which was fifth.

Other restaurants to make the top 10 were The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, Cumbria (7th), Alyn Williams at the Westbury, London (8th), Castle Terrace Restaurant, Edinburgh (9th), and Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire (10th).

Maison Bleue also scooped two 2018 Worldwide Luxury Restaurant Awards this year - Regional Winner for the Fine Dining Cuisine category and Global Winner for Haute Cuisine category.