E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Infection control business sees huge surge in demand during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:05 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 03 August 2020

Tristel boss Paul Swinney is very pleased with the company's performance during lockdown Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tristel boss Paul Swinney is very pleased with the company's performance during lockdown Picture: GREGG BROWN

A company which makes specialist disinfectant products suitable for hospitals saw a huge rise in sales at the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tristel traditionally has much larger instrument disinfectant sales but the pandemic has changed the picture Picture: GREGG BROWNTristel traditionally has much larger instrument disinfectant sales but the pandemic has changed the picture Picture: GREGG BROWN

Newmarket-based Tristel’s turnover soared by 30% from £9.1m in the first four months of last year to £11.8m for the same period this year.

That was despite a fall in sales of its mainstay specialist cleaning products for medical instruments – after all but emergency procedures came to a standstill in UK hospitals.

MORE – Eco-friendly superyacht takes luxury seafaring to new level

The performance offers a glimmer of optimism for the East of England’s economy as many businesses struggle to cope with the effects of the pandemic.

But the company had to adapt quickly as the pandemic took hold with a big swing in product demand, explained chief executive Paul Swinney in a trading update for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Tristel Duo mini bottles, which the company gave out free to NHS staff to use at home during the pandemic Picture: BRUCE HEADTristel Duo mini bottles, which the company gave out free to NHS staff to use at home during the pandemic Picture: BRUCE HEAD

An estimated £0.5m fall in its medical device decontamination product sales was countered by a £2m surge in hospital surface disinfection products sales – which had accounted for just 9% of sales previously.

Medical device decontamination product sales accounted for 61% of global sales during the period, while sales of hospital surface disinfection products accounted for 27%.

The fast-growing firm – which is based at Snailwell – spent £0.6m on acquiring 80% of Tristel Italia Srl from its local management while investing £1.2m in its new warehouse and office facilities in Newmarket.

It expects turnover to rise this year by 21% to reach £31.6m compared to £26.2m in 2019, with pre-tax profits seeing a similar rise to reach £6.8m.

Revenues from overseas markets have risen by 32% and contributed a record 60% of total revenues – but sales in the UK - Tristel’s most mature market – also saw a 7% increase, it said.

Its hospital surface disinfection products have historically been the less significant element of its product mix – although the global hospital surface disinfection market is far greater in value than the global medical device decontamination market.

Subsidiaries in the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Australia and New Zealand all achieved record sales levels. Stand-out performances included France where sales tripled to reach £1.75m, and China where sales more than doubled to nearly £0.5m.

Mr Swinney said the company was “ very pleased” with its performance during a turbulent period.

“To maintain the momentum that has built over the past four months we need hospitals, especially in the UK, to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of patient throughput,” he said.

“While we believe that hospitals will revert to more normal levels of activity, we cannot be certain as to timing.

“We also need hospitals to maintain the intensity of their cleaning and disinfection routines, searching for and selecting the best-performing disinfection technology, such as our chlorine dioxide-based products.

“We are cautiously optimistic for the company’s prospects in this financial year and beyond.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A14 reopens after police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

The annual GP Patient Survey has been released. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A14 reopens after police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

The annual GP Patient Survey has been released. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Callers targeted by ‘HMRC’ fraudsters

Callers are being warned about a series of scam messages claiming to be from the HMRC. Picture: Getty

Infection control business sees huge surge in demand during pandemic

Tristel boss Paul Swinney is very pleased with the company's performance during lockdown Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

100-home estate given green light despite local concerns

A group of residents who attended Babergh District Council's planning committee to oppose plans for 100 new homes in Acton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tool thefts from vans in car parks drop dramatically after crackdown

Suffolk has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of tool thefts from vans Picture: JEAN-PHILIPPE WALLET/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO