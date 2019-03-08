Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 31°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Newmarket firm sees overseas market for its infection prevention products reach new heights

PUBLISHED: 06:05 24 July 2019

Tristel chief executive Paul Swinney is very pleased with the company's performance Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tristel chief executive Paul Swinney is very pleased with the company's performance Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Newmarket manufacturer making specialist infection prevention wipes for hospitals is celebrating a huge rise in overseas trade.

Tristel, based at Snailwell, says its overseas market is up 26%, and contributed 55% of its total revenues, which are expected to come in at £26m for the year to June 2019.

Chief executive Paul Swinney said: "We are very pleased with the performance of the company during the year.

"The balance of our business continues not only to shift towards our higher growth overseas markets, but also towards our higher margin chlorine dioxide technology."

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Disinfectant wipes maker snaps up European distributor in £6m deal

Overall, sales have soared by 17% from £22.2m in 2018, and pre-tax profits are up from £4.7m to at least £5.5m.

Its UK revenue rose by 9%, and sales of products using its core chlorine dioxide technology grew by 22% while non-core products declined by 5%.

Tristel has acquired 80% of Tristel Italia, through which Michael Donaldson introduced the firm's medical device disinfectants into Italy. Since 2007, when Tristel owned 20% of the business, Mr Donaldson has single-handedly built it up to a turnover of £628k.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Live: Blues suffer another blow as Nydam is stretchered off with nasty leg injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Live: Blues suffer another blow as Nydam is stretchered off with nasty leg injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk man accused of operating cannabis factory and laundering money

Peter Usher appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday Picture: ARCHANT

Farmer assists firefighters as they tackle field blaze

Firefighters are battling a field fire in Haverhill Picture: ECFRS

Police dog unit involved in car crash

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newmarket firm sees overseas market for its infection prevention products reach new heights

Tristel chief executive Paul Swinney is very pleased with the company's performance Picture: GREGG BROWN

Field fire breaks out near town centre

Firefighters are currently battling a field fire in Clare Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists