A Newmarket manufacturer making specialist infection prevention wipes for hospitals is celebrating a huge rise in overseas trade.

Tristel, based at Snailwell, says its overseas market is up 26%, and contributed 55% of its total revenues, which are expected to come in at £26m for the year to June 2019.

Chief executive Paul Swinney said: "We are very pleased with the performance of the company during the year.

"The balance of our business continues not only to shift towards our higher growth overseas markets, but also towards our higher margin chlorine dioxide technology."

Overall, sales have soared by 17% from £22.2m in 2018, and pre-tax profits are up from £4.7m to at least £5.5m.

Its UK revenue rose by 9%, and sales of products using its core chlorine dioxide technology grew by 22% while non-core products declined by 5%.

Tristel has acquired 80% of Tristel Italia, through which Michael Donaldson introduced the firm's medical device disinfectants into Italy. Since 2007, when Tristel owned 20% of the business, Mr Donaldson has single-handedly built it up to a turnover of £628k.