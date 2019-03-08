Made to measure menswear brand is perfect fit for TV cricketing experts at World Cup

Nasser Hussain OBE, John Deane-Bowers of Trotter and Deane, Mike Atherton OBE and Nick Knight Picture: GARETH COPLEY 2019 Getty Images/Trotter and Deane

An independent Suffolk menswear business kitted out three members of the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup team this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trotter and Deane - which has stores in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge - dressed ex-England cricketer Nick Knight and fellow punters Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton, both of whom are ex-England captains, for the Ashes Test series.

"We started dressing Sky Sports' Nick Knight last year, said Trotter and Deane managing director John Deane-Bowers.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Brexit-ready freight forwarder sees 'massive' rise in European trade

"Nick was a very stylish cricketer who played for England and captained Warwickshire. It's not surprising that he is now a very stylish advocate of (his) own niche brand."

Mr Deane-Bowers said Nick's on-screen style caught the eye of his producer and Sky Sports colleagues, and he had a meeting at the end of last year which resulted him in making bespoke garments for Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton.

"It's an honour just to meet these guys, let along call them clients," he said.

The menswear brand also kitted out another high-profile figure this year. Sir Alastair Cook was in the royal box at Wimbledon wearing a Trotter and Deane suit.