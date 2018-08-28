Finding out about career paths in computing

Gamers will be converging on the University of Suffolk Waterfront Building for the Big Free Gaming Day.

There will a range of stands, each housing a game development team or studio which will be showing latest releases from mobile games to virtual reality.

The public can play for free, leave feedback and vote on their favourites from the day, as well as meet local studios and mingle with like-minded gamers.

A spokesman said: “Gamers from all ages can come and play for free throughout the day and enjoy a sneak peak of games that have just been released or due for release in the coming year. Games include the sheep herding party game Disobedient Sheep, the virtual reality flight simulator Fugl and emotive narrative experience Before I Forget.”

It takes place on Saturday and there will be more than 20 games to try as well as additional booths from Press Start Gaming Lounge, Ipswich’s first gaming lounge. Local businesses such as Derivco, who are sponsoring the event, are also getting involved helping people learn more about the industry and possible career paths in coding.

The event also highlights the wealth of video game talent in the local area. The Dwarves of Glistenveld is being made in Colchester and the multi-award winning titles Ruya and Lost Words: Beyond the Page are made in Ipswich.

The free gaming event will be hosted at the from 10am at the University of Suffolk and run until 5pm.

Parking is available in the University of Suffolk car park and will be free to visitors of the event.

The event runs alongside the industry event Game Anglia with experts from across the world coming together for a day of talks and panels.

The conference will cover a range of topics from building up a community around your game, all the way to final user testing. Prices for the conference range from £20 for students to £95 for VIP tickets, that include an after party.

Andy Green, Senior Technical Artist at Bossa Studios said: “Having left the region for London to begin my journey in the games industry seven years ago, I’m really excited to speak at Game Anglia, and to play a small part in shining an industry spotlight much closer to home.”

The event is open to all ages, however a handful of the games may have self-imposed age restrictions.

For more information visit the Game Anglia website.