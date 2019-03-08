Partly Cloudy

New dessert lounge set to sweeten the streets of Colchester

PUBLISHED: 17:36 05 June 2019

Tub and Cone in Colchester is opening in Crouch Street this month. Picture: KIRAN SYED

Archant

A family run business serving waffles, milkshakes, crepes, and ice creams is set to open in Colchester next week for those with a sweet tooth.

Tub and Cone in Colchester is opening in Crouch Street this month. Picture: KIRAN SYEDTub and Cone in Colchester is opening in Crouch Street this month. Picture: KIRAN SYED

Tub and Cone will be the town's new dessert lounge when it looks to open its doors on Friday, June 14.

The shop, which will operate from its home in Crouch Street, is being launched by the Khan family and will rival Kaspa's and Heavenly Desserts in offering sweet treats to the people of Colchester.

Kiran Syed, who is opening the lounge with her husband Fawad Khan, their four children and her brother Omair Ali, said: "This is the first time we have done anything like this, but I'm really excited for us to hopefully open next week."

The family bought the shop in November 2017 inspired by their four children - aged four, five, eight and 11 - who loved spending their time in the London ice cream parlours where their father worked for many years.

Kiran added: "The kids used to love going behind the counter and getting free ice cream and they've already promised all of their friends free ice-cream when we open Tub and Cone!"

After buying the shop Kiran later discovered that the property was a grade II listed building and that she needed to apply for planning permission to make any structural adjustments to the building.

But now 18 months later and the shop is almost ready to open to the public next week.

Tub and Cone promises to offer waffles, milkshakes, crepes, ice-cream, cheesecakes, hot puddings, hot drinks along with vegan and gluten free options.

The lounge will be open from 11am to 10.30pm, seven days a week.

Kiran added: "My four children are the real brains behind the shop - they are going to love it."

When Tub and Cone opens customers will be able to purchase their sweet treats using Deliveroo - having the desserts delivered straight to their door.

