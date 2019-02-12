Jordan cooks up a storm to reach regional round of cooking contest judged by TV chef stars

A Suffolk sous chef has made the regional finals of a prestigious competition judged by top chefs, including Michel Roux junior.

To earn his place competing for the prestigious 2019 Roux Scholarship, Jordan Bayes, who works at Tuddenham Mill restaurant, at Tuddenham, near Mildenhall, had to create a recipe using a short saddle of hogget, with garnishes and accompaniments, and a sauce to complement the dish. He is one of only eight finalists from restaurants outside London of a total of 18.

The scholarship, which has been running more than 30 years, is judged by Michelin-starred chefs including Michel Roux Junior of BBC Saturday Kitchen, Kitchen Impossible and MasterChef, Brian Turner of BBC’s Ready, Steady, Cook and James Martin of BBC Saturday Kitchen, This Morning and Saturday Morning with James Martin.

For the regional final, Jordan will have two and a half hours to cook his dish, along with a dessert from a mystery box of ingredients given to the chefs on the day. The judges will be looking for recipes and methods, which demonstrate the best balance of creativity, taste, style and practicality in the finished dish.

Jordan, who was educated at Rushden Community College, said he was excited at the prospect of cooking for the panel of acclaimed chefs.

“I am immensely proud to be selected as a finalist in the regional final of the prestigious Roux Scholarship. I was very excited when I reviewed the brief, I think the ingredients will complement my style of cooking. I look forward to showcasing my work to some of the best chefs in the UK and beyond.”

Lee Bye, chef patron of Tuddenham Mill, said he was “very proud” of Jordan. “He has worked very hard to get to this position at such a young age. He is a true industry professional and I wish him every success in the competition.”

Michel Roux Jr, one of the judges from the London regional final, is looking forward to sampling the food, he says; “The standard goes up every year and we see different ways of cooking, from the classics to the more modern cooking – I can’t wait to taste them. Hogget has a very pronounced, lamby flavour and is a wonderful meat to use.”

The regional final takes place in London on Thursday, March 14.

Michel’s father, Michel Roux OBE, founded the Roux Scholarship in 1984 with his brother, Albert, to enable a new generation of chefs from Britain to train in the greatest restaurants in the world.

Many scholars having gone on to win Michelin stars themselves, and it ranks among the most prestigious competitions for chefs in the world. Since it was established more than three decades ago, it has helped British chefs gain the international recognition.