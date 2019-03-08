E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stansted summer boost as holiday giant TUI expands flights to Turkey, Greece and Tunisia

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 October 2019

TUI is set to expand its summer offering from Stansted Picture: ED TURNER/TUI UK

UK holiday giant TUI is beefing up its holiday destination offer from Stansted airport next year as part of a major expansion.

Around 52,000 extra seats at the Essex airport will be taking passengers to destinations in countries such as Greece, Turkey and Tunisia as part of a 2m-seat boost at airports across the country.

Destinations from Stansted include Skiathos in Greece, Enfidha in Tunisia and Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey.

MORE - Tourism body launches scathing attack on council over 'disappointing' delay to Stansted expansion

TUI aviation boss Karen Switzer said: "We are delighted that our new additions launched today provide holidaymakers departing from our regional airports with even more choice when deciding where to go next summer on holiday."

Stansted's Mats Sigurdson said the announcement was "great news" for holidaymakers. "With new routes to Skiathos and Enfidha launching, and even more flights on offer to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, I'm sure this exciting news will delight passengers right across the East of England and London eager to jet off on holiday from their local airport," he said.

TUI Airways flies to more than 88 destinations in 30 countries. It was the first airline in the UK to take delivery of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.

