E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

New managers of pub set date for long-awaited reopening

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 July 2020

Simon and Lucia Lucas, pictured with their children Sam and Maria, have taken over the Green Man Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Simon and Lucia Lucas, pictured with their children Sam and Maria, have taken over the Green Man Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A village pub is finally reopening after being closed for nearly three years – with the new management hoping to re-establish its place at the heart of the community.

Simon and Lucia Lucas have taken over the Tunstall pub, which closed in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSimon and Lucia Lucas have taken over the Tunstall pub, which closed in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Green Man Inn in Tunstall, near Woodbridge, closed in November 2017, with residents mourning the loss of the village’s only pub.

The property was then put up for sale and marketed as having development potential, a move which sparked anger as many villagers voiced concerns over the number of homes being built in the area.

But the pub has now been taken over by Simon and Lucia Lucas, who have been working throughout the coronavirus lockdown to revamp the building ahead of its long-awaited reopening next month.

The couple have previously spent time working for a security firm in London - but are relishing a “lifestyle change” managing the historic pub in east Suffolk.

The family have given the pub a revamp over the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe family have given the pub a revamp over the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They said their goal is to reinvigorate the pub with a “welcoming” atmosphere serving a range of locally-sourced meals, snacks and beverages.

MORE: 19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The property has undergone a makeover both inside and out in recent weeks and months, with a new cellar being fitted and the beer garden being given a fresh look.

You may also want to watch:

Preparing the food at the pub will be Dan Bunce, who has previously worked with hot-headed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in London.

The new managers are aiming to serve their first customers at the pub on Wednesday, August 5 and have begun taking their first bookings.

Mrs Lucas said: “There has been a lot of work to make it into a nice environment - we were working from scratch.

“The pub will be very family-oriented and have a community feel to it. We want it to be the sort of place where you can just come in and have a drink and a chat with us.

“We will be a dog-friendly pub, as everyone in Tunstall seems to have them.

“Our aim is to make it a place that everyone will feel comfortable coming to.

“We’re hoping to support the parish council, who put on some amazing events.

“Now we are nearly there, we are very much looking forward to reopening the pub.”

MORE: Is it final orders for this Suffolk pub?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs at risk at Snape Maltings as changes made at world famous arts and shops complex

Staff are facing the threat of job losses at Snape Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman recalls being bitten by police dog as officer goes on trial

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Person dead after being hit by train on mainline to London

Services from Ipswich to London were delayed this afternoon after a person was hit by a train near Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Victim in Bury St Edmunds ‘substance’ attack is released from hospital

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL

Over-75s TV Licence fee: costs, easiest ways to pay and how to claim a free licence

Martin Lewis on the BBC ending free TV licences for those aged 75 and over. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto