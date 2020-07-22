New managers of pub set date for long-awaited reopening

Simon and Lucia Lucas, pictured with their children Sam and Maria, have taken over the Green Man Inn

A village pub is finally reopening after being closed for nearly three years – with the new management hoping to re-establish its place at the heart of the community.

Simon and Lucia Lucas have taken over the Tunstall pub, which closed in 2017

The Green Man Inn in Tunstall, near Woodbridge, closed in November 2017, with residents mourning the loss of the village’s only pub.

The property was then put up for sale and marketed as having development potential, a move which sparked anger as many villagers voiced concerns over the number of homes being built in the area.

But the pub has now been taken over by Simon and Lucia Lucas, who have been working throughout the coronavirus lockdown to revamp the building ahead of its long-awaited reopening next month.

The couple have previously spent time working for a security firm in London - but are relishing a “lifestyle change” managing the historic pub in east Suffolk.

The family have given the pub a revamp over the coronavirus lockdown

They said their goal is to reinvigorate the pub with a “welcoming” atmosphere serving a range of locally-sourced meals, snacks and beverages.

The property has undergone a makeover both inside and out in recent weeks and months, with a new cellar being fitted and the beer garden being given a fresh look.

Preparing the food at the pub will be Dan Bunce, who has previously worked with hot-headed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in London.

The new managers are aiming to serve their first customers at the pub on Wednesday, August 5 and have begun taking their first bookings.

Mrs Lucas said: “There has been a lot of work to make it into a nice environment - we were working from scratch.

“The pub will be very family-oriented and have a community feel to it. We want it to be the sort of place where you can just come in and have a drink and a chat with us.

“We will be a dog-friendly pub, as everyone in Tunstall seems to have them.

“Our aim is to make it a place that everyone will feel comfortable coming to.

“We’re hoping to support the parish council, who put on some amazing events.

“Now we are nearly there, we are very much looking forward to reopening the pub.”

