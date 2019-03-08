New Suffolk Premier Cup sponsors revealed

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 15 August 2019

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal, left, and Turners Hyundai Franchise Manager Nathan Ramsey launch the new sponsorship. Photo: Turners Motor Group.

As the new season kicks-off and Suffolk clubs embark on the long road to glory a new name will be emblazoned on the Suffolk Premier Cup.

Turners Motor Group has announced it will be sponsoring the competition for the next two seasons.

Played by clubs in Steps 3, 4 and 5, the competition will be known as the Tuners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

The family-run business, which has bases in Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds and Ransomes Way, Ipswich, has a history of supporting the local sporting community.

Franchise manager Nathan Ramsey said: "We are very active in a number of clubs around the county across a wide range of sports but the opportunity to support what is arguably the highest-profile sporting competition in Suffolk is really exciting."

Suffolk FA Chief Executive Richard Neal added: "Since 1965, Turners Motor Group has been renowned for quality products and customer experience. In partnership, our aim is to further raise the profile and experience of competing in the Suffolk Premier Cup."

