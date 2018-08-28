Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

‘Anyone taking it on will do well’ - Interest growing in prime high street location

PUBLISHED: 12:03 31 January 2019

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A prime high street location has lain vacant for more than three months – but developers believe an end is in sight.

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

In October last year, Tuttles Corner, in Station Square, Lowestoft, announced its closure.

The announcement shocked many in the town and came just five weeks after the business closed temporarily due to a “minor electrical issue”.

The property, situated opposite the town’s train station, boasts an enviable location for passing footfall however so far no new businesses have come forward to take it on.

Danny Steel, of Steel and Co which owns the property, explained while a deal to takeover the space in the initial aftermath of the closure ultimately fell through there is growing interest.

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. Photo: James Carr,The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. Photo: James Carr,

He said: “We had one particular chap who was going to go for it and he pulled out for whatever reason.

“There has been quite a bit of interest so hopefully it won’t be long.”

The property developer and Lowestoft Vision board member blamed the “time of year” as the main contributing factor to the site’s vacancy at this time.

And he predicted by mid-March there will be “plenty of takers to get it up and running for the summer season”.

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. Photo: James Carr,The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, has been empty for more than three months. Photo: James Carr,

Mr Steel added: “It’s a fantastic location for a restaurant or café simply because it is the link between the beach and town centre.

“You have got the offshore industry in that part of town and all the guys there, anyone taking it on will do well.”

Speaking at the time, the owners of Tuttles Corner blamed its closure on the harsh economic climate.

They said: “Unfortunately due to the costs we have just found reopening the café unsustainable due to business rates and rising costs.

“We hope to reopen eventually in some form to serve you all soon.

“We are very sad and disappointed but please watch this space.

“We are so gutted not to be back with you but costs just don’t go away and with work on the electrics, the bins, stock etc. we just can’t.”

The café also made national headlines last year after their ‘Hot Dog in A Bum’ menu mishap left customers confused and amused in equal measure.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists