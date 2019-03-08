The magical Suffolk home of a Harry Potter actor

Old Vicarage, Eye has been restored by Harry Potter actor Ian Kelly and his wife Claire. Picture: PETER LAMBERT Peter Lambert

Discover The Old Vicarage in Eye a fully restored historic home dating back hundreds of years.

Old Vicarage, Eye Picture: PETER LAMBERT Old Vicarage, Eye Picture: PETER LAMBERT

The Old Vicarage is a handsome, Grade II listed home in an exceptional setting adjoining the parish church in Eye.

It is tucked away in the historic core of the town, and within walking distance of the centre of Eye.

It has been sympathetically restored, showcasing a wealth of original features by the owners.

The property is thought to date from the 1450s, built around a timber frame, with a Georgian facade added and re-modelling in the Victorian era.

The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, famed for being Hermione Granger's father in the final Harry Potter film, when he met with the staff, children and parents at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School. Picture: SARH LUCY BROWN The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, famed for being Hermione Granger's father in the final Harry Potter film, when he met with the staff, children and parents at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School. Picture: SARH LUCY BROWN

It has been the home of actor and writer Ian Kelly, of Harry Potter fame, and wife Claire who have restored the house and the gardens.

Mr Kelly played Hermione Grainger's father in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. Daughter Celia also featured as the young Hermione in photographs within the film.

He is also a writer of historical dramas, and plays, and has a passion for old buildings.

He said: "We love it here. We have done a major restoration of the house and put it back to the way it used to be.

The Old Vicarage, Eye at night - a magical place. Picture: IAN KELLY The Old Vicarage, Eye at night - a magical place. Picture: IAN KELLY

"It is magical and utterly unique.

"Parts date back to medieval times and others from Georgian and later, it was used by the Americans in the war, and various 20th Century things done to it.

"It has all the history of this part of England in it. It has loads of happy ghosts."

Daughter Celia has an early medieval room and son Oscar, who is taller, has a Georgian bedroom.

Old Vicarage, Eye Picture: PETER LAMBERT Old Vicarage, Eye Picture: PETER LAMBERT

The big house had been divided into two properties.

"Our project was to put them back into one house again.

"This is an eight bedroom home. The vicar of St Peter and St Paul was a person who lived in grand style.

Old Vicarage, Eye Picture: PETER LAMBERT Old Vicarage, Eye Picture: PETER LAMBERT

"It is very much a family home for entertaining.

"There are three rooms for entertaining, one with the minstrel's gallery in it.

"We have a passion for old properties have restored others before, in London, and this is the first one in Suffolk. It has been a large project but we love it."

Wife Claire is a keen gardener and she has restored the walled kitchen garden, lawns and left a meadows area for bees and butterflies.

Old Vicarage, EYE Old Vicarage, EYE

"It really is a lovely setting," he said,

The project has taken place alongside his acting commitments.

You will see him in the third of the Kingsman adventure movies, due to be released early next year. "It is a prequel, set in the days of the First World War. I play President Woodrow Wilson," he said.

This seven/eight bedroom and four bath/shower room home has lots of character details including original panelled doors, sash windows with shutters, fireplaces in the main reception rooms and period grates in two of the bedrooms,

Old Vicarage, EYE Old Vicarage, EYE

There is an impressive galleried reception hall, a triple aspect drawing room with an ornate marble mantelpiece and a dining room overlooking the front gardens,

Many of the rooms have been pared back to enhance the original features, with lime washed walls, original stone and wooden floors, cleverly balanced by the 21st Century fixtures and fittings.

The kitchen/breakfast room is open plan and has an inglenook fireplace housing and Aga. There is also an original working bread oven.

The addition of a garden room has made it a light and airy living space.

Old Vicarage, EYE Old Vicarage, EYE

Outside the Old Vicarage is approached by a sweeping driveway through wrought iron gates. The front of the Vicarage is approached via the churchyard.

The house is set in about 1.2 acres of gardens.

It is on sale with Savills with a guide price of £1.25m.