Unusual home close to the River Deben and the sea
PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 October 2019
Homes rarely become available in the picturesque hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry, at the mouth of the River Deben. Now this one could be yours for £350,000.
Now estate agents Bedfords are offering the opportunity to buy Marenia, a two-bedroom single storey home in this historic settlement.
Originally a fishing settlement, there are still small boats based here, and a pub, cafe, a fresh fish stall and a popular sailing club.
There is also the links golf course home of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club.
There are a small number of homes at the ferry.
It is peaceful here now but in wartime, in the 1940s, the golf club was the site of a little-known offensive - Operation Outward.
Thousands of 8ft hydrogen-filled balloons were launched in the direction of Germany to deliver destruction and confusion.
Inflatable weather balloons were re-purposed and used to carry the war deep into Europe.
They carried long trailing wires to interfere with electricity cables or incendiary devices to start fires.
Marenia is a bungalow at home at the heart of Felixstowe Ferry.
Estate agent Alexander McNab of Bedfords said: "Marenia has a wealth of seaside charm and offers a beautiful light and airy feel throughout as it stands.
"However, it also offers significant potential for adaption or a complete remodel, subject to the relevant planning consents, of course.
"House in Felixstowe Ferry don't come up for sale very often. So a new property on the market in the area is very much to be welcomed - particularly in this price bracket."
Marenia has two bedrooms and a family shower room. There is a large garden room, a dining room and a sitting room with a feature fireplace.
The dining room leads onto the kitchen which in turn leads to a useful utility room.
Outside there is plenty of off-road parking space plus a private courtyard-style garden at the rear.
More details from Bedfords on 01394 779444.