Fast-rising fortunes of bakery business leads to launch of fourth outlet

PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 11 February 2020

Rebecca Bishop, Yasmin Wyatt and Steve Magnall at Two Magpies bakery in Norwich Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Rebecca Bishop, Yasmin Wyatt and Steve Magnall at Two Magpies bakery in Norwich Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Two Magpies

A Suffolk bakery chain has expanded into Norfolk with the launch of a new outlet stocking a "vast" range of baked products cooked on site.

Two Magpies Bakery - run by husband and wife team Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop - has opened its fourth bakery in Norwich city centre.

The rapidly-expanding business, which specialises in high-end baking, has three sites in Suffolk - in Southwold, Aldeburgh and Darsham along the A12, which includes a bakery school.

The new bakery, on the site of the former Timber Hill Bakery in Norwich, includes a 70-cover café serving bakery items and lunches and will be open from 8am to 5pm seven days a week.

The couple has devised a new menu and new baked products for the shop, which opened on Saturday, February 8.

MORE - Rising fortunes of bakery brand which has set its sights on Norfolk

"We are very excited to be opening our fourth bakery, particularly as this is the first time we will move away from the coast and into the city," said co-owner Steve.

"Two Magpies is building a very strong reputation in Suffolk so we hope to do the same in Norfolk and become a destination in the city for great baked goods and fantastic lunches."

The business has purchased the assets of Timber Hill Bakery Ltd, and aims to offer a "vast" selection of baked goods, all made on site.

"Timber Hill Bakery offered a good range of vegan and gluten free options, so we have devised a new menu to cater to their customer base and also grow this side of the business," said Rebecca.

"This café is a standalone site which will provide daily fresh sourdough bread, viennoiserie, cakes and a delicious lunch menu. We're introducing a whole range of new products that will all be lovingly-made by our expert bakers, pastry and lunch chefs."

General manager, Yasmin Wyatt, who joined the business six months ago and will be overseeing the management of all four bakeries in the group, said they wanted to attract a range of customers.

"This is a very exciting new project for us. It will be great to be in the city and to attract a whole new range of customers from tourists, to office workers and customers wanting a great lunch on the go. We have taken on six of the existing Timber Hill Bakery team, and moved a baker and pastry chef from our current team over to the Norwich site. There will be 18 staff in total."

