New bakery offers gourmet doughnut-making classes

Two Magpies has just opened its third cafe in Darsham which also houses a baking school.

The stars have aligned for food lover Rebecca Bishop and partner Stephen Magnall, who have just opened their dream bakery in Suffolk.

The couple, who already run the Two Magpies Bakery in Southwold, and opened a second branch in Aldeburgh last autumn, have finally flung open the doors to the business's third site at Darsham (at the former Co-op Darsham Hamper) on the A12. Abundant with space, the new location (still having its few finishing details completed) has a take away counter, café and, most excitingly for Rebecca, huge kitchens. The majority of baking for all the shops will now take place at Darsham, and the keen cook is delighted to offer new baking classes.

“The bakery is massive compared to what we had,” says Rebecca, laughing, “but we've filled it up quite quickly. We have a dedicated area for a baking school, the bakers have their own area, there's a dedicated pastry section and production room, and a 35 seat café as well.”

For cyclists, walkers, daytrippers and commuters using the A12, the new café and bakery will surely become a welcome, relaxed, informal stop-off for refreshments. As well as excellent coffee (from Allpress), customers will find slow fermented breads made with love and care to take away, alongside pastries, cakes and biscuits, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, from breakfast through lunch.

“We have the same menu as Aldeburgh,” says Rebecca. “It's things like eggs with our own house beans, avocado, sour cream and coriander with our sourdough bread, and really delicious haddock chowder. Something that's really popular is our Adnams Ghost Ship Welsh rarebit.”

Sausage rolls are made with local meat. There are generously filled tarts and quiches. And the cakes are simply not to be missed. Changing regularly, favourites have included minty grasshopper slices and big wedges of chocolate and stout cake – arranged into mouthwatering displays. Recently added are a lemon and elderflower sponge, and brand new vegan amaretti cookies, with work underway on a new gluten-free tiramisu cake. Yum.

If you like what you see and wish you could make it at home, why not sign up for one of the bakery's new classes?

“We've been asked for bread classes for years now and haven't had the space. We have been doing pizza workshops and will carry on doing those, says Rebecca, “but we are adding in some home baking including Dedicated to Doughnuts. That's a half day class. You come in, make the brioche dough and go through the various fillings and shaping. Then you can fry your own doughnuts and fill them ready to take home. Another one that's popular is the sourdough class. It's everything you need to know and includes lunch, morning pastries and afternoon tea. We want to spoil everyone and make those a really nice day.”

The bakery is open from 8am to 5pm seven days a week, with lunch available until 3pm and cakes, snacks and sandwiches on sale all the time. Look out later this year for freshly made pizza at Darsham – coming soon.