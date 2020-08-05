Bakers launch stand-alone school from Suffolk base

Rye loaves being baked at a new Bake School off the A12 in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES Two Magpies

A regional café and bakery chain has launched its own standalone bakery school.

Two Magpies’ Bake School has been built next to its café-bakery in Darsham, off the A12.

The business – owned by Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall – operates four artisan bakeries across Suffolk and Norfolk.

Two Magpies previously hosted some classes in its bakery, but the pair felt there was scope to expand that side of the business.

They wanted members of the public to experience artisan baking first-hand, and share new skills and trade secrets.

Inside the new Two Magpies Bake School in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES Inside the new Two Magpies Bake School in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Although class numbers are currently reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, Two Magpies Bake School will be offering a range of classes including old favourites such as its doughnut and sourdough masterclasses, gluten-free baking, Scandinavian baking, Continental baking and a bagel and pretzel class.

“We are very excited to launch our purpose-built bake school which will allow us to expand the number of courses we can offer and teach even more people how to bake wonderful real bread and pastries,” said Rebecca.

“Whether you’re a beginner looking to gain more confidence, or an experienced baker wanting to add to your existing skills, we have created a class list that will suit all abilities.

“Within the bake school we can now offer full day and half day courses, as well as classes in the evening.

“Every course is taught in a relaxed and informal environment by experienced bakers with a focus on demystifying baking techniques, experimenting and applying lessons learnt to the home environment.”

Spaces for the course are already filling up quickly, she said.

Two Magpies Bakery operates bakeries in Aldeburgh, Southwold, Darsham and Norwich producing a range of breads and pastries.