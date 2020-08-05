E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bakers launch stand-alone school from Suffolk base

PUBLISHED: 16:45 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 05 August 2020

Rye loaves being baked at a new Bake School off the A12 in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Rye loaves being baked at a new Bake School off the A12 in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Two Magpies

A regional café and bakery chain has launched its own standalone bakery school.

Two Magpies Bakery has opened a standalone Bake School in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIESTwo Magpies Bakery has opened a standalone Bake School in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Two Magpies’ Bake School has been built next to its café-bakery in Darsham, off the A12.

The business – owned by Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall – operates four artisan bakeries across Suffolk and Norfolk.

Two Magpies previously hosted some classes in its bakery, but the pair felt there was scope to expand that side of the business.

MORE – ‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

They wanted members of the public to experience artisan baking first-hand, and share new skills and trade secrets.

Inside the new Two Magpies Bake School in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIESInside the new Two Magpies Bake School in Darsham Picture: TWO MAGPIES

You may also want to watch:

Although class numbers are currently reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, Two Magpies Bake School will be offering a range of classes including old favourites such as its doughnut and sourdough masterclasses, gluten-free baking, Scandinavian baking, Continental baking and a bagel and pretzel class.

“We are very excited to launch our purpose-built bake school which will allow us to expand the number of courses we can offer and teach even more people how to bake wonderful real bread and pastries,” said Rebecca.

“Whether you’re a beginner looking to gain more confidence, or an experienced baker wanting to add to your existing skills, we have created a class list that will suit all abilities.

“Within the bake school we can now offer full day and half day courses, as well as classes in the evening.

“Every course is taught in a relaxed and informal environment by experienced bakers with a focus on demystifying baking techniques, experimenting and applying lessons learnt to the home environment.”

Spaces for the course are already filling up quickly, she said.

Two Magpies Bakery operates bakeries in Aldeburgh, Southwold, Darsham and Norwich producing a range of breads and pastries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men charged in Southwold people smuggling investigation

Border Force officers boarded a yacht moored at Southwold Harbour Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Covid-19 areas scaled down at hospitals as patient numbers fall

Hospital admissions with Covid-19 at Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals have fallen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two teenagers released under investigation in ‘noxious substance’ attack probe

Two teenagers have been released under investigation following an incident in St Olaves Precinct in July Picture: ARCHANT

Town’s League One rivals Sunderland join chase for Garbutt

Sunderland are said to be trying to sign former Ipswich Town loan star Luke Garbutt Picture: ARCHANT

Two thirds vote against controversial Hadleigh High Street barriers

Duane Lay near the new barriers in Hadleigh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN