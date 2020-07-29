Two new designer stores and a bakery open at Braintree Village

The new Jack & Jones outlet store at Braintree Village Picture: BRAINTREE VILLAGE BRAINTREE VILLAGE

Three new stores have opened at Braintree Village - two designer fashion outlets and a bakery.

The kate spade new york outlet store is the brand's first shop in Essex Picture: BRAINTREE VILLAGE The kate spade new york outlet store is the brand's first shop in Essex Picture: BRAINTREE VILLAGE

The outlet village’s latest additions are stylish menswear brand Jack & Jones and luxury design house kate spade new york. The Cornish Bakery has also opened, for shoppers seeking refreshments.

In total, the new openings have generated over 25 new jobs in the local area.

Jack & Jones is located next to Dune London on the South Mall, featuring urban sportswear, casual classics and tailoring.

The new kate spade new york outlet is the brand’s first Essex-based shop, selling everything from ready-to-wear fashion pieces to the brand’s signature handbags and jewellery. It is located next to the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

The Cornish Bakery has opened a store at Braintree Village Picture: BRAINTREE VILLAGE The Cornish Bakery has opened a store at Braintree Village Picture: BRAINTREE VILLAGE

The Cornish Bakery will provide shoppers with a pick-me-up, offering hand-roasted coffee and artisanal pastries.

Josef O’Sullivan, centre director, said, “We are excited to welcome these new brands to Braintree Village and know that our fashion-loving guests will be eager to shop at Jack & Jones and kate spade new york. The Cornish Bakery will be a real-hit with visitors thanks to its excellent food offering.”

Since reopening in June, Braintree Village has introduced safety measures including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one-way system and signs, and capacity monitoring to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

