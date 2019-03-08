Suffolk Day boost for Rural Coffee Caravan

Ipswich Building Society is supporting the Rural Coffee Caravan charity, which will benefit from two new savings products.

The two limited edition Suffolk Day savings products will help raise funds and generate support for the charity.

Customers will be able to apply for a Suffolk Day savings bond or ISA account from June 1 to August 31, 2019 only, or until the maximum number of applications has been reached.

The society will then make a bonus payment to the Rural Coffee Caravan on September 1, 2019, equivalent to 0.1% of balances held across all Suffolk Day savings accounts.

The charity has recently been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

Director Ann Osborn said: "We are really grateful for the Ipswich Building Society's support. We need to raise £100,000 each year to reach our hard-pressed rural communities where isolation is a problem.

"We started in 2015 with just 15 visits a year. We do over 200 now.

"We have three vehicles and we are doing two or three visits a day."

This week visits have been made to Brampton, Thorpeness, Benhall Green, Westhorpe, Fornham All Saints and Eye among others.

Richard Norrington chief executive of Ipswich Building Society said: "We've been keen supporters of Suffolk Day since the inaugural year and are proud to be Suffolk's only homegrown financial services provider, this year celebrating our 170th anniversary.

"As the last financial institution left in Halesworth and Aldeburgh, and with branch closures frequently taking place across the region, we are all too aware of the dwindling support for vulnerable and older people. The Rural Coffee Caravan provides a vital service to those in rural areas and we are delighted to support them and raise awareness surrounding the excellent work they do."

The two products are a Suffolk Day bond, with a maximum balance of £100,000 and a Suffolk Day ISA, 1.6% tax free.

On Monday June 17 the caravan will be in Giles Square, outside Ipswich Building Society's Mutual House office, from 10am to launch the new partnership.