E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Southwold and Claremont Pier beaches named among the best for dogs

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 September 2020

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Two Suffolk beaches have been named among the UK’s 50 friendliest beaches for dogs.

Experts at Vets Now said Southwold Pier and Claremont Pier in Lowestoft are some of the best beaches for dog owners.

Laura Playforth, professional standards director at the company and one of the authors of the Best Beach Guide, said: “We’ve only chosen beaches where: water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcome all year round, parking and access is good and a daytime vet is based nearby. The team were really impressed with Southwold Pier and Claremont Pier, especially the pet friendliness and facilities on offer, and believe them to be an ideal destination for the UK’s dog lovers.”

MORE: Tourists urged to visit Norfolk and Suffolk in September to prolong holiday season

You may also want to watch:

But, she warned that even the safest of beaches could pose hazards to dogs: “Don’t be fooled by cool coastal breezes, temperatures on beaches often soar and you can be caught off guard, even at the end of summer. Be sure to provide a shaded area for your dog and give them plenty of fresh water.

“It can take just 15 minutes for a dog to die from a heat-related illness so never leave them in a sun trap or in a car for a nap – even with the windows down, it does little to affect the heat.

“Sadly this is an all-too common mistake which we see time and time again.

“If your dog is not used to swimming then the sea is not the place to start. Be careful of strong tides and rolling waves and make sure your dog doesn’t venture too far out.

“Waves and currents can quickly exhaust dogs. Also stop them lapping up sea water — the salt, bacteria and parasites in the water can make them sick.

“And keep a close eye on your dog if there’s likely to be jellyfish. Often lurking in shallow water or washed up on the beach, these troublesome creatures can cause a nasty sting and we’ve had to treat many an affected dog.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

A14 racers thwarted by police

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert’s thoughts on Woolfenden and Norwood, another bid for Downes and the Chambers debate - our most read Town stories of the week

Young Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was the subject of our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

A14 racers thwarted by police

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert’s thoughts on Woolfenden and Norwood, another bid for Downes and the Chambers debate - our most read Town stories of the week

Young Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was the subject of our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Southwold and Claremont Pier beaches named among the best for dogs

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Superbug escape room bouncing back after real-life virus

Jenni and Kevin Armstrong in the superbug escape room at Suffolk Escape Rooms. Picture ELLA WILKINSON

Man suspected of driving wrong way on A14 while over limit is released

A man in his 50s has been arrested for driving the wrong way down the A14 between Rougham and Woolpit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police seek three people who may be able to assist Sudbury murder probe

Forensic teams have been seen at the scene in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

‘I must know the truth’ – Mum’s plea after son’s organs removed without permission

June Bayley, of Fordham, fighting to find out what happened to her son, Ben Mallia's organs after his death aged 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY