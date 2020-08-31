Southwold and Claremont Pier beaches named among the best for dogs

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Two Suffolk beaches have been named among the UK’s 50 friendliest beaches for dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Experts at Vets Now said Southwold Pier and Claremont Pier in Lowestoft are some of the best beaches for dog owners.

Laura Playforth, professional standards director at the company and one of the authors of the Best Beach Guide, said: “We’ve only chosen beaches where: water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcome all year round, parking and access is good and a daytime vet is based nearby. The team were really impressed with Southwold Pier and Claremont Pier, especially the pet friendliness and facilities on offer, and believe them to be an ideal destination for the UK’s dog lovers.”

MORE: Tourists urged to visit Norfolk and Suffolk in September to prolong holiday season

You may also want to watch:

But, she warned that even the safest of beaches could pose hazards to dogs: “Don’t be fooled by cool coastal breezes, temperatures on beaches often soar and you can be caught off guard, even at the end of summer. Be sure to provide a shaded area for your dog and give them plenty of fresh water.

“It can take just 15 minutes for a dog to die from a heat-related illness so never leave them in a sun trap or in a car for a nap – even with the windows down, it does little to affect the heat.

“Sadly this is an all-too common mistake which we see time and time again.

“If your dog is not used to swimming then the sea is not the place to start. Be careful of strong tides and rolling waves and make sure your dog doesn’t venture too far out.

“Waves and currents can quickly exhaust dogs. Also stop them lapping up sea water — the salt, bacteria and parasites in the water can make them sick.

“And keep a close eye on your dog if there’s likely to be jellyfish. Often lurking in shallow water or washed up on the beach, these troublesome creatures can cause a nasty sting and we’ve had to treat many an affected dog.”